Industrial Hoses Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2026

In this report, the global Industrial Hoses market is valued at USD 11.18 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 18.7 Bn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, Industrial Hoses market can be segmented as: –

Natural Rubber

Nitrile Rubber

PVC

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others

Based on Application, Industrial Hoses market can be segmented:

By Applications (Water, Oil, Air and Gas, Chemical, Others)

By End-use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Water & Wastewater, Agriculture, Others)

The Industrial Hoses industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Gates

Eaton

Parker Hannifin

RYCO Hydraulics

Kurt Manufacturing

NORRES

Piranha Hose Products

Transfer Oil S.p.A.

and Colex International

among others.

COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Hoses Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Industrial Hoses market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Industrial Hoses has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Industrial Hoses market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 6.7% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

