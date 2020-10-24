The report titled “Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) industry. Growth of the overall Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Solvay

Tessenderlo Group

PPG Industries

ISSC (IRSS)

ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium

Sankyo Kasei

Novochrom

Rahul Barium Chemicals

Nafine Chemical Industry

Shenhong Chemical

Longfu Group

Yabulai Salt Chem

Jiaxin Chemical

HaMi HongShan Chemistry

Guangxin Chemical

Xinji Chemical Group

Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical

Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical

Xinxing Chem. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) market is segmented into

Low Ferric Sodium Sulphide

Anhydrous Sodium Sulphide

Crystal Sodium Sulphide Based on Application Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) market is segmented into

Dye Industry

Leather Industry

Metal Smelting Industry