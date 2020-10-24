Global Toucgscreen Display Glass Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toucgscreen Display Glass Market: Introduction

Touchscreen display glass is a chemically strengthened glass used as display screen in a variety of consumer electronics. Touchscreen display glass has been gaining wide acceptance owing to the proliferating smartphone industry worldwide. There are various types of touchscreen display glass such as 2D touchscreen display glass, 2.5D touchscreen display glass and 3D touchscreen display glass. Earlier, consumer electronics such as smartphones and smart TVs used 2D touchscreen display glass, however, with technological advancements companies introduced more superior 2.5D and 3D touchscreen display glass to cater to the increasing demand for highly efficient, low radiation emitting touchscreen display glass.

Toucgscreen Display Glass Market: Dynamics

Paradigm shift from keyboards to touchscreen has influenced the development of touchscreen display glass. With technological advances in the consumer electronics sector, touchscreen display glass has been gaining paramount importance across various applications such as smartphones, smart televisions, Tablet PC and others. Against this backdrop, companies involved in the manufacturing of touchscreen display glass have been focused on research and development to enhance the quality of touchscreen display glass in terms of strength and thickness. The concept of touch screen has widely penetrated across consumer electronics sector apart from mere smartphones and televisions. Other products such as wearable display and smart watches are also supporting the growth of the touchscreen display glass market.

Touchscreen display glass market continues to witness significant growth rate with growing adoption of smartphones worldwide. The demand for advanced smartphones has remained instrumental in driving the application of touchscreen display glass, as manufacturers of touchscreen display glass seek to develop advanced products to cater to the growing demand. The demand for highly durable touchscreen display glass has been witnessed and companies of touchscreen display glass are focusing on developing novel products to cater to this demand. This factor is likely to complement to the growth of the overall touchscreen display glass market in the coming years.

In addition, manufacturers are introducing new product developments in the touchscreen display glass market. For instance, Schott has been focused on innovations in touchscreen display glass, particularly for the smartphone market. The company is planning to introduce bendable ultra-thin touchscreen display glass, providing potential avenues for smartphone manufacturers.

Toucgscreen Display Glass Market: Segmentation

The touchscreen display glass market report has covered a detailed segmentation of the overall touchscreen display glass market. The touchscreen display glass market has been segmented on the basis of type and applications.

Touchscreen display glass market by type:

2D glass

5D glass

3D glass

Touchscreen display glass market by applications:

Smartphone

TV display

Wearable Disney

Tablet PC

Others

Toucgscreen Display Glass Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for touchscreen display glass is likely to witness a significant upsurge among the developing economies in the Asia Pacific, especially China and India. Macroeconomic aspects such as steadily increasing GDP per capita across these countries coupled with increasing population have fuelled the growth of the consumer electronics sector across Asia Pacific (APAC), in turn providing potential growth avenues for touchscreen display glass. The report foresees that the manufactures of touchscreen display glass can expect momentous growth across these countries in the forthcoming years and can tap other regional markets in APAC to enhance their global footprint. However, sales of touchscreen display glass are expected to remain concentrated across developed nations in North America and Europe on the back of large presence of international touchscreen display glass manufacturers. In addition, higher purchasing power parity in these regions is likely to influence the use of touchscreen display glass demand.

Toucgscreen Display Glass: Key Market Participants

The touchscreen display glass market report includes detailed analysis on various key players in the touchscreen display glass market. The companies involved in the production and distribution of touchscreen display glass have been profiled in the report. Various facets such as new developments and innovations, mergers and strategic alliances, product portfolio and key strategies of companies are covered. Few of the touchscreen display glass manufacturing companies profiled in the report include:

Corning

AGC

Schott

NEG

TunghsuGroup

Avanstrate

KMTC

