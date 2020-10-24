Adoption of Water Resistant Coatings to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased Consumer Demand by 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Water Resistant Coatings Market: Introduction

Water resistant coatings is the process of making an object or structure waterproof or water-resistant so that it remains relatively unaffected by water or resisting the ingress of water under specified conditions. Such items may be used in wet environments or underwater to specified depths. Water resistant coatings and often refer to penetration of water in its liquid state and possibly under pressure, whereas damp proof refers to resistance to humidity or dampness. Permeation of water vapor through a material or structure is reported as a moisture vapor transmission rate. Water resistant coatings is used in reference to building structures, furniture, and chemical industry.

Water resistant coatings is making an object virtually impervious to water and it help objects remain unaffected by water and resist the ingress of water under specified conditions. Objects applied with water resistant coatings are resilient to penetration by water and wetting. Water resistant coatings have applications in various industries such as building & construction, automobiles, furniture and chemical industries among others.

Water resistant Coatings Market Dynamics

The demand for water resistant coatings have been increasing mainly due to rapid industrialization and continued recovery of the global economy. Development of unique formulation technologies and products is expected to boost the water resistant coatings market in the next few years. Water resistant coatings dominate the paints and coatings market. Residential and commercial infrastructures are the major end-users for water resistant coatings. At the same time, automotive & aviation generate the largest revenue for the water resistant coatings market. Water-proof coatings are also in high demand in marine, energy and electronics, among others.

Manufacturers have turned their attention towards water resistant coatings as they provide an economical option to other coatings. Other coatings are affected by fluctuating prices and unstable supply. Japan is likely to witness a significant rise in demand for water resistant coatings as earthquake reconstruction efforts gain momentum.

Water Resistant Coatings Market Segmentation

Global water pump pliers market can be segmented on the basis type, application and region.

On the basis of type, global water resistant coatings market can be segmented as:

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Others

On the basis of application, global water resistant coatings market can be segmented as:

Construction Industry

Furniture Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

On the basis of production breakdown data by region, global water resistant coatings market can be segmented as:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

On the basis of consumption breakdown data by region, global water pump pliers market can be segmented as:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Vietnam

Philippines

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

UK

Russia

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

Turkey

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Water Resistant Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

Global sales of water resistant coatings primarily depend upon growing infrastructure activities coupled with lower operating costs encouraged major capacity additions of coatings in the various regions. With the rapid urbanization along with changing lifestyles in emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil, substantial growth potential in water resistant coatings market is expected in the region. Increasing adoption of engineering and automation in Europe and North America region presents significant market growth opportunities of water resistant coatings in the region. Developing industrial prospects in MEA and Latin America are expected to offer miniature market potential and significant growth prospects for water pump pliers in the region.

Water Resistant Coatings Market: Key Market Participants

Key market participants in the water resistant coatings market are typically engaged in enhancing product portfolio to suit typical specifications of each end use industry. The products offered in this segment meet industrial quality and calibration standards thus, increasing their span of usage and applications. This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ water resistant coatings capacity, production, value, price, and market share of water resistant coatings in global market. Some of the market participants identified across the value chain include:

Sherwin-williams

SIKA

PAREX

BASF

RPM

Elokt

Mapei

Polycoat

ASTEC

Berger

Carpoly

Report Highlights:

The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the water resistant coatings market and contains historical data, facts, thoughtful insights, facts, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The research report provides information and analysis according to market segments such as industry, application and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Water Resistant Coatings Market Segments

Water Resistant Coatings Market Dynamics

Water Resistant Coatings Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, ASEAN, New Zealand and Australia)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, South Africa, GCC Countries)

The report is an accumulation of first-hand information, quantitative and qualitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of governing factors, parent market trends, and macro-economic indicators along with market attractions as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

