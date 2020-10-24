Carbon Carbon Composites Market Conveying Valuable Data By 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Carbon-Carbon Composites Market Introduction

Carbon-Carbon Composites consist of carbon fibers embedded in a carbonaceous matrix. It contains both reinforcing fibers and matrix material of pure carbon. They are known for their superior properties such as low thermal expansion, lightweight, UV-resistance, durability, corrosion resistance and others. The carbon-carbon composites have a higher stiffness-to-weight ratio rather than other conventional materials. When these are fabricated and designed with accuracy, carbon composites last very long even in adverse operating conditions. The strength of carbon-carbon with unidirectional reinforcement fibers is approximate ~700MPa. They retain their properties at very high temperatures, i.e., above 2000°C. Usage of these composites reduces the overall weight of the body, up to 20%-30%. Usage of these materials in defense applications is primarily due to the ability to withstand high thermal shocks, sudden impacts and a low coefficient of thermal expansion. Additionally, biocompatibility and chemical inertness have led to new applications in the medical industry.

Aerospace and defense are the key application areas where carbon-carbon composites are used, as the carbon-carbon composite decreases the overall weight of the body. Thus, the increased demand from various industries will further foster the demand for the carbon-carbon composites in the market globally.

Carbon-Carbon Composites Market Dynamics

The factor which influences the carbon-carbon composites market is its end-use industries. There is a strong demand from the aerospace and defense industries, which requires light-weight and superior strength products made of carbon-carbon fibers. Increased demand for lightweight and high-performance composites due to stringent regulations and safety concerns is expected to drive the global carbon-carbon composites market. The carbon-carbon composite products offer durability and enhanced stability at extreme temperatures, which may further impact the growth of the market. There is a constant growth in the demand for various applications, especially from the automotive and aerospace industries.

However, carbon-carbon composites will also be more widely used in other industries such as construction, marine, sports and leisure and others. However, the significant factors which act as a restraint in the carbon-carbon composites market are the recycling issues faced by the manufacturers and the supply chain; these two factors are responsible for the limited growth of the carbon-carbon composites market globally. Additionally, price fluctuations of the material may hamper the growth of the carbon-carbon composites market globally.

Carbon-Carbon Composites Market Segmentation

Carbon-carbon composites market is segmented on the basis of the type, raw material, end user industry and region. Based on type carbon-carbon composites is segmented as: 3D, 2.5D and 2D. Based on raw material carbon-carbon composites is segmented as: Polyacrylonitrile, Rayon and Petroleum Pitch. Based on end-user industry carbon-carbon composites is segmented as: Automotive, Wind Turbines, Sports & Leisure, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Others. Based on the region carbon-carbon composites is segmented as: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ and MEA

Carbon-Carbon Composites Market Regional Overview

The regional demand for the carbon-carbon composites market varies across the world. North America and Europe carbon-carbon composites market will undergo significant growth during the forecast period due to the strong demand from the automotive sector. Stringent rules and regulations by the government regarding the mandatory use of light-weight materials in the vehicles that improve the efficiency of the vehicle by reducing fuel consumption are about to push the market in the forecasted period.

Asia-Pacific carbon-carbon composites market is also anticipated to experience its high growth in the forecasted period. Especially countries such as India, China, Japan and South Korea will be increasing the use and revenue generations based on the carbon-carbon composites.

Carbon-Carbon Composites Market Key players

The key players functioning in the global carbon-carbon market are SGL Carbon India Pvt. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toho Co. Ltd., Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fibre Co. Ltd., Rock West Composites, Delong & Associates, Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd. And Hexel.