Asia-Pacific Primary Battery Market and Forecast 2020-2026

The primary batteries manufacturing market consists of the revenues generated from sales of primary batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture primary batteries. Primary batteries are small single-use batteries that generate electric power from chemical reactions that occur between the terminals and the electrolyte in the battery. They include alkaline batteries, lithium batteries, zinc-carbon batteries, and dry cell batteries. Primary batteries are mainly used in low-drain portable electronic devices. The market for primary batteries is distinct from the market for secondary batteries. Primary batteries are the non-rechargeable and disposable batteries while secondary batteries are rechargeable batteries and are also called storage batteries.
Market Analysis and Insights: Asia-Pacific Primary Battery Market
The Asia-Pacific Primary Battery Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 3% to nearly $8 billion by 2026.
Asia-Pacific Primary Battery Scope and Segment
Primary Battery market is segmented by company, region (country), by type, and by application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Asia-Pacific Primary Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by type and by application for the period 2015-2026.
By Company
- Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery
- Duracell
- Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Group
- Panasonic
- Energizer
- Maxell
- NANFU Battery
- EVE Energy
- GP Batteries
- FDK
- Zheijiang Mustang
- Toshiba
- Changhong
- Huatai Group
- Xiamen 3-circles Sports Technology
- Vitzrocell
- Wuhan Voltec Energy
- Guangxi Wuzhou Sunwatt Battery
Segment by Type
- Alkaline Battery
- Zinc Carbon Battery
- Primary Lithium Battery
- Others
Segment by Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Medical
- Others
