Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Anhydrous magnesium sulfate, chemical formula: MgSO4, colorless orthorhombic crystal. Soluble in water, ethanol, glycerin, insoluble in acetone. It is used in the pharmaceutical and printing and dyeing industries. It can also be used as a desiccant, feed, fertilizer or compound fertilizer. It is also a raw material for the production of magnesium oxide.

Among various applications of anhydrous magnesium sulfate, demand from industrial accounts for the largest share. In 2019, the field consumed approximately 73% of the market share, mainly from the paper industry and ABS industry.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region of anhydrous magnesium sulfate, with a market share of about 54% in 2019. Europe and North America account for a huge part of the rest, occupying nearly 32% and 8% of the global market, respectively.

The key players in the global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate market are like K+S and Laiyu Chemical, Hongda Xingye , Laizhou Kangxin, etc. The top 5 companies totally hold almost 65% of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market

The global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate market size is projected to reach US$ 146.2 million by 2026, from US$ 120.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Scope and Segment

The global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Industrial Grade Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate

Food Grade Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Industry

Agriculture

Food and Pharmaceutical Industry

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate key manufacturers in this market include:

K+S

UMAI CHEMICAL

Gee Gee Kay

Laiyu Chemical

Laizhou Kangxin

Laizhou Litong

Hongda Xingye

Laizhou Shouxi

Zibo Jinxing

Yantai Sanding

Weifang Huakang

