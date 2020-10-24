Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ammonium Polyphosphate market.

Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) are a class of ammonium salts. The physical properties of this class of chemicals vary as a function of the degree of phosphate condensation. Short-chain APP is water soluble, while longer chain APP has lower water solubility.

The global Ammonium Polyphosphate market size is projected to reach US$ 2370.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1661.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

The global Ammonium Polyphosphate market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Ammonium polyphosphate (APP) usually has two types, such as APP I and APP II. They differ from their polymerization degree. Polymerization degree of APP I is generally lower than 100, while that of APP II is higher than 1000. APP II has lower water solubility than APP I. So, APP II is also used in flame retardant industry and APP I is used in liquid fertilizer industry. Affected by the policy, ammonium polyphosphate (APP) application share used in flame retardant industry will increase in the coming few years.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market are

Clariant

Perimeter Solutions

Nutrien

JLS Chemical

Budenheim

Changfeng Chemical

Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology

Jingdong Chemical

Kingssun Group

Lanyang Chemical

Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical

Shian Chem

Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical

Plant Food Company

Segment by Type

APP I

APP II

Others

Segment by Application

Liquid Fertilizer Industry

Flame Retardant Industry

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

¢ Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market.

¢ The market share of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

¢ Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market.

¢ Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market.’

