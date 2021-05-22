Automotive Belts Market Changing Strategies to provide Competitive edge | Gates Corporation, Midas International, Mitsuboshi

Advance Market Analytics recently released the research report of Global Automotive Belts Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Automotive Belts Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Automotive Belts. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Gates Corporation, Midas International Corporation, Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd., Helicord Transmissions Pvt. Ltd., BandB Manufacturing, The Carlstar Group LLC, Continental AG, CRP Industries Inc., BG Automotive, Goodyear Rubber Products, Inc.

What is Automotive Belts?

The automotive belt is a loop of flexible material used to link two or more rotating shafts mechanically, most often parallel for automotive applications. These belts may be used as a source of motion, to transmit power efficiently or to track relative movements. They are used for two-wheeler, cars and vans, trucks and buses, heavy and light-duty vehicles and other applications. These belts are corrosion resistant, high performance and tensile strength. The factors such as High Demand for Various Automotive Applications and Increased Demand for V-Belts in the Automotive Industry are driving the global automotive belts market.

Automotive Belts Market Segmentation and Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Timing Belts, Drive Belts (Single V-Belt and Multi-function V-Belt), Serpentine Belt), Application (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel), Material (Fiber, Rubber, Other)

Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Rubber Belts For Vibration and Noise-Free Power Transmission

Market Drivers:

High Demand for Various Automotive Applications

Increased Demand for V-Belts in the Automotive Industry

Market Opportunity:

Growing Automotive Industry Worldwide

Robust Increase in the Distribution Channels

The regional analysis of Automotive Belts Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Automotive Belts Market

Chapter 05 – Global Automotive Belts Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Automotive Belts Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Automotive Belts market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Automotive Belts Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Automotive Belts Market

Chapter 09 – Global Automotive Belts Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Automotive Belts Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Automotive Belts market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Automotive Belts market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Automotive Belts market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

