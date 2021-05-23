Strong Competition in Booming Electronic Paper Display (EPD) Market | E ink Holdings, LG Display, CLEARink Displays, Plastic Logic

The Global Electronic Paper Display (EPD) Market, valued at USD 1062.21 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing numbers of E-readers, growing demand of consumer electronics and advantages of E-paper over other display techniques. Increasing digitalization is one of the major reasons behind the increasing Electronic Paper Display market globally. Additionally, favorable technology for Environment and Advancements in technology will drive the Electronic Paper Display market value in the near future. The growth and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and technological advancements to color EPD will further facilitate the growth of the entire electronic paper display industry.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: E ink Holdings, LG Display, CLEARink Displays, Plastic Logic, Pervasive Displays, SeS-imagotag.

Among the Product Type in the Electronic Paper Display market (E-Readers, Auxiliary Displays, Electronic Shelf Label and Others), E-Reader Product Type has popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The increasing demand of e books among readers will drive market.

Among the End User of the Electronic Paper Display market (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment and Others), Consumer Electronics is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The Consumer Electronics industry is large and developing industry across globe and the demand of e paper display in consumer electronics products will keep increasing in future.

The North American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The rising penetration of mobile phones, tablets, and smartphones and growing number of electronic readers are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

Research Methodology and Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Electronic Paper Display Market: Product Outlook 4. Global Electronic Paper Display Market: Sizing and Forecast 5. Global Electronic Paper Display Market Segmentation – By Product Type, By End User 6. Global Electronic Paper Display Market: Regional Analysis 7. North America Electronic Paper Display Market: Segmentation by Product Type, By End User (2015-2025) 8. Europe Electronic Paper Display Market: Segmentation by Product Type, By End User (2015-2025) 9. Asia Pacific Electronic Paper Display Market: Segmentation by Product Type, By End User (2015-2025) 10. Global Electronic Paper Display Market Dynamics 11. Market Attractiveness 12. Competitive Landscape 13. Company Analysis

