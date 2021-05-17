Animal Health Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis,Global Trend By Product (Drugs, Vaccines, Feed, and Diagnostics), By Animal (Livestock Animals and Companion Animals), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Animal Care & Rehabilitation Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Geography Forecast 2020-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Animal Health Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Animal Health Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Animal Health market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Animal Health market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Animal Health Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Animal Health Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Animal Health Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Zoetis Focusses on Acquisition of Innovative Laboratories to Strengthen Its Comprehensive Diagnostics Portfolio

Companies in the market includes top players engaged in the development of animal drugs, vaccines, medicated animal feed, and novel diagnostic tests. Several key strategies adopted by leading market players include introducing of new products in specialty disease areas and expansion of footprints across geographies with mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

November 2019 -Zoetis, a leading player in the veterinary space, announced the acquisition of ZNLab, a full service veterinary clinical reference laboratory company. This acquisition is projected to a strengthen Zoetis product portfolio in diagnostic segment

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Zoetis

Intervet International B.V.

Elanco

Ceva

Virbac

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

CSL Limited

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Other Prominent Players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

In Aug 2020, Merck Animal Health Completed the Acquisition of Worldwide Rights to VECOXAN® Brand of Parasiticides for Ruminant Portfolio. The acquisition Broadens Merck Animal Healths Position with Enhanced Parasite Protection in Calves and Lambs. Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of the worldwide rights to VECOXAN® (diclazuril), an oral suspension for the prevention of coccidiosis in calves and lambs, from Elanco Animal Health.

VECOXAN is efficacious, in lambs, against the prevention of coccidiosis caused by Eimeria crandallis and Eimeria ovinoidalis, and in calves, against coccidiosis caused by Eimeria bovis and Eimeria zuernii. VECOXAN is available in Europe, South Africa, South Korea and Japan.

Coccidiosis causes significant economic loss to farmers and producers due to reduced feed conversion, reduced growth rates, reduced performance or death, and by increased susceptibility to other infections, such as intestinal disease or Bovine Respiratory Disease.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. agreed to sell the worldwide rights for Vecoxan to Merck & Co. Inc. unit Merck Animal Health for $55 million in an all-cash deal. Elanco is divesting the rights in a bid to address antitrust concerns regarding its $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayers animal health business, which is expected to close in mid-2020.

The Vecoxan deal brings the total divestitures between $120 million and $140 million in revenue, which Elanco previously stated it would need to divest across both organizations to achieve any required clearances globally. In total, Elanco has generated about $425 million in pretax proceeds from the divestitures, and the company plans to use these funds to pay down debt associated with the Bayer animal health deal.

Elanco has received antitrust clearance for the acquisition in China, Turkey and Ukraine. The company noted that it is in advanced discussions with the required regulatory authorities, which are progressing as expected. Vecoxan joins Elancos previously announced Osurnia® and Capstar® divestitures, and divestiture of European Economic Area and U.K. rights for Drontal® and Profender® from the Bayer portfolio.

October 2019 Zoetis has signed an agreement with Texas A&M Universitys Health Science Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing (CIADM). This is aimed to establish a facility to boost the development of transboundary and emerging disease vaccines

May 2019 U.S. FDA granted regulatory approval to Bimeda, Inc. for the product offering of OxyMed LA treatment of pneumonia and shipping fever complex in cattle and the treatment of bacterial enteritis.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The field of animal health is shifting towards building smart health monitoring devices to keep a tab on health remotely. Due to the trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology is upsurging in every sector including animal health. This technology could be made affordable and animal-friendly by private and public partnerships.

REPORT COVERAGE

An Infographic Representation of Animal Health Market

The Animal Health Market report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on animal healthcare industries and the detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and opportunities. It further offers, the pipeline analysis of veterinary drugs, the regulatory scenario for key countries, key industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, an overview of animal diseases by key countries, snapshot on the novel & upcoming therapies, an overview of treatment plans for different animal diseases.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Drugs

Anti-Infectives

Anti-Inflammatory

Parasiticides

Others

Vaccines

Feed

Diagnostics

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

By Animal

Livestock Animals

Companion Animals

By End-user

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Animal Care & Rehabilitation Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America)



