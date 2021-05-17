Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Animal Healthcare market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Animal Healthcare Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Animal Healthcare market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Animal Healthcare Market by Drug Type (Anti-Infective Agents, Anti-Inflammatory Agents, Parasiticides, Vaccines, Hormones and Substitutes, and Others), by Animal Type (Companion Animals and Farm Animals), by Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, and Others), and by Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the animal healthcare market on a global and regional level. The study provides the historical data from 2015 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the animal healthcare market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the animal healthcare market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the animal healthcare market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein drug type, animal type, route of administration, distribution channel, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new distribution channel launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, distribution channel, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view on the animal healthcare market by segmenting the market based on drug type, animal type, route of administration, distribution channel, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and the future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory agents, anti-infective agents, parasiticides, vaccines, hormones and substitutes, and others. Based on the animal type, the market is segmented into companion animals and farm animals. Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into topical, oral, parenteral, and others. Distribution channel segment is divided into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, pharmacies and drug stores, and online pharmacies. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa with its further categorization into major countries.

Some of the key players in animal healthcare market include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Virbac SA, Zoetis, Inc., Bayer AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Elanco (Eli Lilly and Company), Vetoquinol SA, Zydus Animal Health, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Ceva Sante Animale, Merck Animal Health, and others.

This report segments the global animal healthcare market as follows:

Global Animal Healthcare Market: Drug Type Segment Analysis

Anti-Infective Agents

Antibiotics and Antimicrobial

Antifungal

Antiviral

Anti-Inflammatory Agents

Parasiticides

Ecto-Parasiticides

Endo-Parasiticides

Endectocides

Vaccines

Hormones & Substitutes

Others

Global Animal Healthcare Market: Animal Type Segment Analysis

Companion Animals

Farm Animals

Global Animal Healthcare Market: Route of Administration Segment Analysis

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Others

Global Animal Healthcare Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Global Animal Healthcare Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

In Aug 2020, Merck Animal Health Completed the Acquisition of Worldwide Rights to VECOXAN® Brand of Parasiticides for Ruminant Portfolio. The acquisition Broadens Merck Animal Healths Position with Enhanced Parasite Protection in Calves and Lambs. Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of the worldwide rights to VECOXAN® (diclazuril), an oral suspension for the prevention of coccidiosis in calves and lambs, from Elanco Animal Health.

VECOXAN is efficacious, in lambs, against the prevention of coccidiosis caused by Eimeria crandallis and Eimeria ovinoidalis, and in calves, against coccidiosis caused by Eimeria bovis and Eimeria zuernii. VECOXAN is available in Europe, South Africa, South Korea and Japan.

Coccidiosis causes significant economic loss to farmers and producers due to reduced feed conversion, reduced growth rates, reduced performance or death, and by increased susceptibility to other infections, such as intestinal disease or Bovine Respiratory Disease.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. agreed to sell the worldwide rights for Vecoxan to Merck & Co. Inc. unit Merck Animal Health for $55 million in an all-cash deal. Elanco is divesting the rights in a bid to address antitrust concerns regarding its $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayers animal health business, which is expected to close in mid-2020.

The Vecoxan deal brings the total divestitures between $120 million and $140 million in revenue, which Elanco previously stated it would need to divest across both organizations to achieve any required clearances globally. In total, Elanco has generated about $425 million in pretax proceeds from the divestitures, and the company plans to use these funds to pay down debt associated with the Bayer animal health deal.

Elanco has received antitrust clearance for the acquisition in China, Turkey and Ukraine. The company noted that it is in advanced discussions with the required regulatory authorities, which are progressing as expected. Vecoxan joins Elancos previously announced Osurnia® and Capstar® divestitures, and divestiture of European Economic Area and U.K. rights for Drontal® and Profender® from the Bayer portfolio.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Animal Healthcare in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Animal Healthcare Market by Drug Type (Anti-Infective Agents, Anti-Inflammatory Agents, Parasiticides, Vaccines, Hormones and Substitutes, and Others), by Animal Type (Companion Animals and Farm Animals), by Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, and Others), and by Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580