Gene Therapy Market is expected to grow exponentially in forecast period 2020- 2025

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Novartis International AG (Switzerland),Kite Pharma, Inc. (United States),Spark Therapeutics Inc. (United States),GlaxoSmithKline PLC (United Kingdom) ,Bluebird bio Inc. (United States),Genethon (France),Transgene SA (France),Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (United States),Oxford BioMedica (United Kingdom) ,NewLink Genetics Corporation (United States)

What isGene Therapy Market?

Genes are composed of DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) that contains important information for making proteins which are vital for optimal human body function. Certain gene alterations result in these proteins not being made properly & so can lead to genetic disorders. Gene therapy is a new technique which uses genes to prevent or treat disease. Over the coming years, this technique may permit doctors to treat a disorder by inserting a gene into a patientâ€™s cells rather than using drugs or surgery. This new therapy works by repairing, repressing, or replacing dysfunctional genes which cause disease with aiming of reestablishing normal function. Gene therapy is a striking area for drug development. With the right target & approach, it can address the original cause of a severe diseases.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Somatic Cell Gene Therapy, Germ Cell Gene Therapy), Application (Neurological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Oncological Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious disease, Other Diseases), Vector Type (Viral Vector, Non-viral Vector)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growth Drivers

Rising Investment for R&D Activities Relating to Gene Therapy

Growing Prevalence of Cancer

Increasing Awareness Regarding Gene Therapy

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost Related With Gene Therapies

Undesirable Immune Responses

Opportunities

Untapped Potential for Emerging Markets

Ongoing Advancements in Gene Therapy

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

Major players operating in the global gene therapy market are conducting various clinical and pre-clinical developmental stages of gene therapies. For Instance, In November 2018, Novartis International AG has announced that the EC (European Commission) approved Luxturna, a one time gene therapy aimed at the treatment of patients with vision loss owing to a genetic mutation in both copies of the RPE65 gene as well as who have enough viable retinal cells. The authorization is valid in all 28 member states of the European Commission, & Iceland, Liechtenstein as well as Norway. Luxturna was developed & is commercialized in the United States by Spark Therapeutics.

