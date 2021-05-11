Allergy Diagnostics And Treatment Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025

Latest research document on ‘Allergy Diagnostics And Treatment’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (Switzerland),BioMerieux, Inc. (France),Danaher Corporation (United States),Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc. (United States),HOB Biotech Group Co., Ltd (China),Hycor Biomedical, Inc. (United States),Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (United States) ,Omega Diagnostics Plc. (United Kingdom),Siemens Healthcare Diagnostic, Inc. (Germany),Stallergenes Greer, Inc. (United Kingdom),Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States)

What isAllergy Diagnostics And Treatment Market?

Allergy can be of numerous forms such as asthma, food allergies, rhinitis, conjunctivitis, eczema, urticaria, eosinophilic disorders, drug and insect allergies. The World Allergy Organisation (WAO) assessment of allergy prevalence of the whole population by country ranges between 10 – 40%. Beyond 150 million Europeans suffer from chronic allergic diseases and the current prediction is that by 2025 half of the entire EU population will be affected. The complexity and severity of allergies, especially asthma are on the rise in the young population, who are carrying the largest burden. Rise in the prevalence of allergic diseases and asthma worldwide, especially in developing countries is the main driver for the growth of allergy diagnostics and treatment markets. Urbanization, increase in environmental risk factors such as pollution, smoking, reduced biodiversity are some of the major contributors to the observed upsurge in the prevalence of allergies.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Tests Type (Specific IgE testing, Patch testing, Blood testing, Others), End Users (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital-Based Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, Other End Users), Allergy Type (Allergic Rhinitis, Food Allergy, Drug Allergy, Skin Allergy, Insect Allergy, Sinusitis, General Allergy), Medications (Corticosteroids, Leukotrienes inhibitors, Antihistamines, Decongestants, Mast cell inhibitors, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Adoption of Automation for Quicker Turnaround Times

Growth in the Number of Reagent Rental Agreements

Growth Drivers

High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Allergic Diseases

Rising Environmental Pollution Levels Have Leads to Various Allergies

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure across the Globe

Increasing Access for Allergy Diagnosis Medical Insurance in the United States

Restraints that are major highlights:

Issues Related to the Affordability of Allergy Diagnostics Instruments among Small Laboratories and Physician Clinics

Lack of Awareness of Allergic Diseases among the People

Opportunities

The Emerging Demand from Asia Pacific Region

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

