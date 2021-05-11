Cool Roof Coating Market Demand & Competitive Analysis by 2025

Latest research document on ‘Cool Roof Coating’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are The Dow Chemical Company (United States),Nippon Paint Pvt Ltd (Japan),Sika Sarnafil, Inc. (United States),The Valspar Corporation (United States),Nutech Paint Pty Ltd (Australia),GAF Materials Corporation (United States),Monarch Industries Ltd. (Canada),Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd (India),Gaco Western, LLC (United States),BASF SE (Germany)

What isCool Roof Coating Market?

Cool roof coatings are defined as the coatings which protecting roofs from ultraviolet, infrared and visible light. Various benefits of cool roof coatings are performance concerning reduced energy bills, longer roof service life, and improved indoor comfort, Extends the life of air-conditioning systems, reduces the carbon footprint of the building, among others. It basically lowers the interior temperature from 6Â°C to 10Â°C as well as roof surface temperature by up to 60Â°C. Increasing usage of cool roof coatings in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, among others are some of the major factors which affect the growth of the market in the future.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Acrylic Cool Roof Coatings, Silicone Cool Roof Coatings, Aluminum Cool Roof Coatings, Others), Application (Slow-sloped, Steep-sloped), End User (Residential Building, Commercial Building, Education Building, Healthcare)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Economic Conditions of the Developing Economies Such as India & China and Rising Urbanization Globally

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Roofing Systems

Increasing Usage of Cool Roof Coatings in Residential and Non-Residential Buildings to Reduce Energy Consumption

Restraints that are major highlights:

Problem related to Requirement of More Drying Time for Water-Based Coatings

The issue regarding Stringent Regulatory Policies

Opportunities

Changing Consumer Preference towards Energy-Efficient Products such as Cool Roof Coating Products

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

