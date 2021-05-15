Online Event Ticketing Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Key Players: Atom Tickets, Bigtree Entertainment, Cineplex Entertainment LP, Fandango Media

Increased proliferation of the Internet and the rising trend of using mobile applications for booking sports, movies, and live event tickets online are the significant factors boosting the growth of the online event ticketing market. Further, giving promotions and discounts on the booking of an online ticket is further propelling the growth of the online event ticketing market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Atom Tickets LLC., Bigtree Entertainment Pvt.Ltd., Cineplex Entertainment LP, Fandango Media, LLC, Mtime.com Inc., Razorgator LLC., StubHub, Ticketmaster Entertainment, Inc., TickPick LLC., VOX Cinemas

What is the Dynamics of Online Event Ticketing Market?

Rising consumer disposable income results in the increased discretionary spending on entertainment such as movies, concerts, and sports events are accelerating the growth of the online event ticketing market. Moreover, increasing the use of online ticketing due to its convenient, easy, and quicker booking, also increasingly developing user-friendly apps for Android and iOS to facilitate hassle-free ticket purchases is expected to drive the growth of the online event ticketing market.

What is the SCOPE of Online Event Ticketing Market?

The “Global Online Event Ticketing Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the online event ticketing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview online event ticketing market with detailed market segmentation as platform, event type, and geography. The global online event ticketing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading online event ticketing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the online event ticketing market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global online event ticketing market is segmented on the basis of platform, event type. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as mobile, desktop. On the basis of event type the market is segmented as movies, sports, concerts, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Online Event Ticketing Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global online event ticketing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The online event ticketing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.ONLINE EVENT TICKETING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.ONLINE EVENT TICKETING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.ONLINE EVENT TICKETING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.ONLINE EVENT TICKETING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM

8.ONLINE EVENT TICKETING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – EVENT TYPE

9.ONLINE EVENT TICKETING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

