Chemicals For Paper Recycling Market Import-Export Ratio, Share, Expansion Rate Forecast by 2028

Global Chemicals for Paper recycling Market: Definition and Introduction

The obligation for rising productivity and quality of the paper has resulted in increasing demand for paper & pulp industry chemical additives. Recycled or recovered paper fiber gives economic and ecological benefits. Also, the recycling of paper reduce the greenhouse gas emission from landfilled paper and also save the landfill space. Recycling paper is generally cleaner production process and cuts the generation of waste. Recycling process involves pulping, screening, centrifugal cleaning, deinking, refining and paper making. At the time of pulping and flotation deinking process, chemicals are majorly used.

Example of few chemicals which are used in the recycling paper process includes surfactants and soaps, sodium hydroxide, chelating agents, sodium silicate, fatty acids and hydrogen peroxide. This chemical plays an important role in the paper recycling process like chemicals are used to help agglomerate ink particles, act as a dispersant, as the pH buffering agent, coagulation collectors to assist flotation process of ink.

Global Chemicals for Paper Recycling Market: Dynamic

Government’s traction towards the use of paper bags instead of plastic, due to this the pulp and paper industry register the relatively higher growth for the global chemicals for paper recycling market. Recycling of paper saves the trees, which is the positive factor for environment aspect. Whenever one ton of newsprint recycled approx. one ton of wood saves and one ton of copier paper saves approx. two ton of wood. This, in turn, global chemicals for paper recycling market is highly growing towards the end of forecast period coupled with environmental regulatory. Recycled paper is in significant cost savings compared to virgin wood fibers, is one of the positive factor which driving the global chemicals for paper recycling market over the forecast period. Relatively higher prices of chemicals used in the paper recycling process are estimated to be the restraints for the global chemicals for paper recycling market over the forecast period.

Global Chemicals for Paper Recycling Market: Segmentation

The global chemicals for paper recycling material market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and regions.

On the basis of product type of chemicals for paper recycling, the global chemicals for paper recycling market can be segmented as:

Pulping Caustic Soda Hydrogen Peroxide Chelating Agents

Deinking chemicals Nonionic Surfactants Sodium Silicate Metal Soaps Chelating Agents Fatty Acids – Oleic, Stearic

Stickies Control and removal Nonionic Surfactants Cationic Polyacrylamides DADMAC (Polydiallyldimethyl ammonium chloride)

Cleaning and degreasing Chlorinated and petroleum solvents



On the basis of application of chemicals for paper recycling, the global chemicals for paper recycling market can be segmented as:

Coagulation collector

pH buffering agent

Others

Global Chemicals for Paper Recycling Market: Regional Outlook

Global chemicals for paper recycling market can be segmented into seven key regions include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The growth of paper & pulp industries in North America region is estimated to steer growth for global chemicals for paper recycling market by end of 2028. Asia-Pacific is projected to a significant position in the chemicals for paper recycling market owing to the increasing demand for paper based products. India and China are anticipated to be the prominent consumer in the Asia-pacific region owing to the presence of established end-user industries in the countries of these emerging economy. Strict environmental regulations in European countries will witness the growth opportunity for the global market over the forecast period.

Global Chemicals for Paper Recycling Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players of chemicals for paper recycling identified across the value chain of the global chemicals for paper recycling market are: