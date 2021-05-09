Multiple Remote Tower Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | Frequentis, Searidge Technologies, Raytheon

Multiple remote towers, a system which allows aerodrome air traffic control (ATC) and can control several airfields from a distant virtual control centre. The concept of multiple remote towers can further maximise the cost-saving realized through the implementation of remote tower services. Moreover, this concept of operation will differ in terms of requirements and implementation for various airport and organisation.

Latest research document on ‘Multiple Remote Tower’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Frequentis (Austria),Saab AB (Sweden),Searidge Technologies (Canada),Indra Sistemas (Spain),Avinor (Norway),Thales Group (France),Raytheon Company (United States),Harris Corporation (United States),Northrop Grumman (United States),Lockheed Martin (United States),Searidge Technologies (United States),Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Airport Equipment, Remote Tower Modules, Network Solutions), Application (Communication, Information & Control, Flight Data Handling, Surveillance, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Modernization of Current Air Traffic Management Infrastructure

Restraints that are major highlights:

Limited Network Infrastructure in Developing Nations

Capacity Issues of Big Airports

Growth Drivers

Increased Cost Savings

Upsurged Efficiency and Safety

The Growth in Number of Airports Globally

Opportunities

Growth of the Overall Air Traffic Management Industry

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

