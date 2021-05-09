Gallery Management Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Artlogic, PrimaSoft, ArtBinder

Gallery management software is helps gallery owners and operators with the daily tasks of running and maintaining an art gallery. For many galleries, gallery management software might be the only software solution which is needed to keep the gallery up and running. Also, performing important business functions such as billing and invoicing. Moreover, gallery management software can track all artwork bought and sold by the gallery, maintain a database of contact information, help plan and execute exhibitions, and create a digital catalog. This tool may also help plan exhibitions and facilitate the transport of artwork.

Latest research document on ‘Gallery Management Software’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Artlogic (United Kingdom),PrimaSoft PC (Canada),ArtBase (Russia),ArtBinder (United States),ArtCloud (United States),ArtFundi (South Africa),Art Galleria (Australia),Artlook Software (United Kingdom),Managed Artwork (United States),GallerySoft (Canada)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Art Galleries, Artists Studios, Collectors, Other), Pricing (Monthly, Annually, One-time license), Deployment (On premise, Cloud), Features (Accounting, Billing & Invoicing, Contact management, Inventory management, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technological Advancements in Gallery Management Software

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Costs Associated with the Instalment of the Software

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand of Gallery Management Software is Fuelling the Market Growth

Opportunities

Rising Popularity of Gallery Management Software

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

