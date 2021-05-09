The exterior doors market was valued at $65,327 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $107,954 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023.The exterior doors market has been witnessing a significant growth over the past few years, owing to rise in new construction activities and surge in home remodeling expenditures. Growth in residential and nonresidential construction activities and surge in consumer expenditure on home improvement are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Exterior doors are considered as the focal point of a building facade; hence, various materials are used to provide innovative and interesting designs to modify the visual appeal of the building. Materials that are commonly used to manufacture exterior doors include wood, metal, glass, fiberboard, vinyl, and fiberglass. Wood is the one of the most commonly preferred materials used for manufacturing exterior doors. the wooden doors are the most preferred material for exterior doors as they possess thermal insulation attributes and also provide an architectural appeal to the building.

Leading players profiled in the report include ASSA ABLOY AB, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Marvin Doors & Windows Inc., Pella Corporation, Masonite, VKR, Atrium Corporation, Bayer Built Inc., ETO Doors, JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd..

The exterior doors market is segmented by door type, material, mechanism, and end user. Based on door type, the exterior door market is classified into Panel doors, Bypass doors, Bifold doors, Pocket doors, and others. By material, the exterior doors market is categorized into wood, metal, glass, fiberboard, fiberglass, and vinyl. By end user , the exterior doors market is classified into residential and non-residential. The exterior doors market is analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan & others) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa).

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Exterior Doors market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Exterior Doors market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Exterior Doors market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Exterior Doors market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

