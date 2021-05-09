Infrared Filters Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | Valley Design, Materion, Optrontec

The growing application of an infrared filter for the purpose of non-contact temperature measurement & gas detection will help to boost the global Infrared Filter market in the forecasted period. IR filters are being designed for the purpose of blocking or reflecting mid-infrared wavelength while passing through the visible light. The growth of the infrared filter market is highly reliant on the rising usage of an infrared filter for the purpose of gas detection and contactless temperature measurement.

Latest research document on 'Infrared Filters' Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Prazisions Glas & Optik (Germany),Infrared Filter Solutions (United Kingdom),Valley Design (United States),Andover Corporation (United States),Nantong Yinxing Optical (China),Materion (United States),Optrontec (South Korea),Zhejiang Quartz Crystal Optoelectronic (China)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (IR Long Pass Filter, IR Band Pass Filter), Application (Faucet, Fingerprint Recognition Machine, The Remote Control)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand due to use in flame detection & anesthetic gas monitoring

Growing Application of Infrared Filter for the Purpose of Non-Contact Temperature Measurement & Gas Detection

Restraints that are major highlights:

Lens Design Issues where a Different Refractive Index is Required For the Visible Light to Pass Through is Not Available all the Time in Case of IR Filter

Growth Drivers

Significant Increase in the Spending in Motion Sensors and Gas Detection in the U.S. and Canada

High Adoption in Fingerprint Recognition Machine

Opportunities

High Adoption of Non-Contact Temperature Measurement

Increasing Demand Features of Infrared Filters such as Excellent Surface Quality, High Transmission, and Ultra-Steep Slopes

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Infrared Filters Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

