The global chimney caps market size is expected to reach $128.0 million by 2025 from $112.1 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2018 to 2025. A chimney cap covers the opening of a chimney. The chimney cap is essential for the safety of the chimneys present on the roof of residential houses and industries. It prevents birds, leaves, and other debris to enter into the chimney. These chimney caps are typically vertical to ensure that the hot gases and smoke from a boiler, furnace, and fireplace flow smoothly to the outside atmosphere.

The key factor that drives the growth of the global chimney caps market includes rise in the residential and non-residential sector construction activities. Moreover, chimney caps are affordable and easy to install. The price of the chimney cap, whether specialty caps or stainless-steel caps, is much economical than having to repair the damages caused by not adding one on the chimney. Hence, the low price of chimney caps is expected to supplement the chimney caps market growth.

Key Players:

Artis Metals Company Inc., Chim Cap Corp, Chimney King, Fireplace Essentials, GLL, HY-C, National Chimney, Olympia Chimney Supply Inc., Owens Chimney Systems Inc., and Stromberg.

Limited Time DISCOUNT Available

