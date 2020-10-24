The Oral Extended Release Tablets market to go the “astute” way from 2019 to 2029

Drug designed to reduce the frequency of dosing by modifying the rate of drug absorption are available from many years. Earlier modified release products were often subcutaneous and intramuscular injection of suspension of insoluble drug complexes. Further, advancement in the technology resulted in the novel oral modified release dosage forms. Many terms are used to describe oral extended release tablets such as modified release, prolonged release, controlled release and sustained release among others. Oral extended release drugs is used to describe products which alter the timing or rate of release of the drug substance. Oral extended release tablets is a formulation in which the drug release characteristics of time course are chosen to accomplish therapeutic objective which is not offered by conventional dosage forms such as solutions, ointments,

Advantage of oral extended release tablets over the conventional dosage forms and increasing research and development for the novel drug development and therapy will drive the oral extended release tablets market in the near future. Rising prevalence of chronic disease which require plasma concentration of drug and reduction of side effects and improvement in patient compliance due to reducing dosing are some factors which spur the oral extended release tablets market. Cost effective manufacturing as the tablets required per patient is reduced as compared to the conventional form which is expected to significantly drive the oral extended release tablets market.

However, requirement of expensive specialized instruments and inert ingredient for some controlled release formulations which makes the cost of development high, the drug release is altered by food and gastric transit time which make difference in the release rate between the doses which might restraint the growth of oral extended release tablets market. Further, the oral extended release tablets cannot be chewed or crushed as it leads to loss of characteristics of slow release as well as toxicity.

The global Oral Extended Release Tablets market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Product Type Controlled-release Drug Targeted-release drug Orally Disintegrating Tablets Sustained-release Drug Long-acting drug

Segmentation by Application Epilepsy Cardiovascular Disease Diabetes Cancer Pain Management Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Institutional Pharmacies Hospitals Pharmacies Specialty Clinics Retail Sales Drug Stores Retail Pharmacies Mail Order Pharmacies



Development in the areas of age appropriate formulations which are suitable for pediatric and geriatric patients is on rise which brings out various benefits among the patients which significantly drive the oral extended release tablets market. Significant reduction in the dose frequency and reduction in the toxicity which results from the high concentration in the blood is expected to improve therapeutic outcomes which is expected to drive the oral extended release tablets market.

The North America market for oral extended release tablets is expected to account for highest revenue share, owing to increasing approval for various drugs and development of new therapy for the various chronic illness. Further adoption of oral extended release tablets and growing awareness among the geriatric population which is beneficial for them further drive the oral extended release tablets market in the North America regions. Europe is expected to account for the second largest share in the global oral extended release tablets market owing to growing development in the therapeutic field and approval for the regulatory bodies coupled with growing adoption of newly developed with less side effect is expected to drive the oral extended release tablets market. Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth, due to rising patient population and adoption of new drugs and expansion of various pharmaceutical industries in emerging countries such as India. China is expected to show significant growth in the oral extended release tablets market, owing to growing geriatric population and increasing use of oral extended release tablets as they provide huge benefits over the traditional drugs formulations. Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to show slow growth owing to high cost of oral extended release tablets.

Examples of some of the key manufacturer present in the global oral extended release tablets market are Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, among others.

