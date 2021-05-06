Global Inhalable Drugs Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Inhalable Drugs Market.

Overview

Inhalable drugs are widely used for treating chronic diseases such as bronchospasm, COPD, and asthma and non-respiratory diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and diabetes. Medicines that one breath directly into the lungs are a very important part of treatment for the lungs. A variety of combinations of inhaled medicines are used for the treatment of many lung diseases including asthma and COPD. Medicines that are designed for inhalation have significant benefits such as the rapid onset of action, direct delivery to the disease target site, reduced risk of systemic side effects, and high and long-term pulmonary efficacy. One dose of inhalable medicine contains only 40 times less medication than a tablet but delivers the same result if taken properly. Practicing the correct inhaler technique will save people from getting admitted to hospitals. If taken correctly, inhalable medication is very beneficial and useful for patients with diseases such as bronchospasm, COPD, and asthma and non-respiratory diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and diabetes than wallowing tablets with high dosage. Inhalable drugs contain corticosteroids such as ciclesonide, flunisolide, beclomethasone, budesonide, fluticasone, or mometasone.

Dynamics

The growing prevalence of various respiratory diseases such as asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD), and cystic fibrosis are expected to drive the growth of the inhalable drugs market in the global inhalable drugs market during the forecast period. 25 million people in the US were suffering from asthma in 2017, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This amounts to approximately 8.4% of children and 7.7% of the adult population. In addition, the rising prevalence of various non-respiratory diseases including Parkinsons disease and diabetes are key factors expected to drive the growth of the inhalable drugs market in the global inhalable drugs market during the forecast period. Parkinsons disease is common in people aged 60 and above. Rate of the prevalence of this disease increases in people with age. According to the reports from WHO, the percentage of people aged 60 and above is expected to increase by 22% by 2050. Therefore, key players in the market are developing their inhalable drugs to cater to the increasing needs of the geriatric population for the drugs. Another factor driving the growth of the market is advancements in inhalable drugs. Advanced inhalation therapy uses nanocrystals surfactant carriers, and micro and various nanoparticles. Therefore, innovative researches are being done on small molecules for developing more innovative inhalable drugs. These innovations in inhalation therapies offer convenience over invasive methods, increased systemic availability of drugs, minimal toxicities, and improved drug interactions. All these innovations related to inhalable medication are expected to fuel demand for inhalable drugs in the global inhalable drugs market during the forecast period.

Global Inhalable Drugs Market Segment Analysis:

By product: Among the product segments, the dry powder formulation segment accounted for the major part of the revenue share, and this is expected to continue over the forecast period. This is attributed to better results and high efficiency compared to other segments such as aerosol and spray.

By Application: Among the application segments, the respiratory diseases segment accounts for highest revenue share in the global inhalable drugs market and this dominance is expected to continue over the forecast period. this growth of the segment is attributed to increasing use of inhalable drugs for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchospasm, and COPD.

Global Inhalable Drugs Market Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue share, which is attributed to various awareness programs conducted by governments in the regions. This awareness program helped consumers to understand various benefits of using inhalable drugs in the treatments for respiratory and non-respiratory diseases. This caused increasing adoption of inhaler drugs in the region by consumers as part of various related diseases.

Global Inhalable Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Aerosol

Dry Powder Formulation

Spray

By Application:

Respiratory Diseases

Non-Respiratory Disease

In September 2020, GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new indication for Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol ˜FF/UMEC/VI) for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 18 years and older adding to its current license for use in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Trelegy Ellipta is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm.

The FDA-approved strength for both COPD and asthma is fluticasone furoate / umeclidinium / vilanterol 100/62.5/25mcg. There is an additional strength for asthma alone which is fluticasone furoate / umeclidinium / vilanterol 200/62.5/25mcg.

The approval means Trelegy is the first single inhaler triple therapy approved for the maintenance treatment of both asthma and COPD and is the only single inhaler triple therapy available for patients in a convenient once-daily inhalation in the US. The approval is an important advance for patients as it allows them to benefit from triple therapy by using one inhaler, once-a-day.

Trelegys approval for the maintenance treatment of asthma in patients aged 18 years and older introduces a new paradigm for managing the approximately 30% of adult asthma patients who still experience symptoms despite being adherent to inhaled corticosteroids/ long-acting beta-agonist (ICS/LABA) combination therapy.

In the US there are almost 20 million adults living with asthma and many of those continue to live with and adapt their lives around ongoing symptoms.

FF/UMEC/VI is a combination of three molecules in a single inhaler that only needs to be taken in a single inhalation, once a day. It contains fluticasone furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid, umeclidinium, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; and vilanterol, a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist, delivered in GSKs Ellipta dry powder inhaler.

