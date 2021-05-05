Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blockbuster Oncology Brands market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Blockbuster Oncology Brands market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market Size, Sector / Industry Report & Analysis 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market

The global blockbuster oncology brands market size was valued at USD 28.75 billion in 2017. Heightened adoption of cancer immunotherapies in developed regions along with continual expansion of indications with accelerated approvals granting these therapies first-line treatment status is poised to drive the market during the forecast period.

Complexity in cancer treatment has risen for doctors with biomarker-based treatment options for patient subsets. These therapies are leading to segmentation of patients within cancer types. However, majority of recently launched therapies in the market for blockbuster oncology brands are increasingly serving broader patient population, going beyond existing biomarker niches, and targeting approvals in frontline setting.

Zejula, a fourth line treatment for recurrent ovarian cancer, recently gained U.S. FDA approval for its use, irrespective of BRCA mutation status, which sets it apart among other approved PARP inhibitors. Majority of the therapies have either obtained front line treatment approval or are in process of collecting clinical trial evidence for approval. Higher efficacy and safety of these branded therapies, supported by long term overall survival and progression free risk evidence, is likely to provide a significant boost to the market during the forecast period.

This market is highly competitive in nature and brand leadership is mainly based on manufacturer dominance in respective disease segments. For instance, Bristol-Myers-Squibb (BMS), Merck & Co. (Merck), and Roche are intensely competing in the NSCLC patient subset. Even though it has blockbuster therapies in its portfolio, Roche commands a low share, less than 10.0%, in the lung cancer segment; it is a prominent player in the breast cancer segment with more than 40.0% share.

In the race to gain a competitive advantage over competitors and widen their presence among other blockbuster oncology therapies, companies are primarily expanding indications and carrying out combination regimen clinical trials.

High annual treatment cost associated with immunotherapies can slow down penetration. In order to curtail the impact, companies have to succumb to pricing negotiations with regulatory agencies or forego immunotherapy availability in certain countries. Market players are therefore, offering deals such as patient access programs and tiered pricing to ensure market access, especially in developing countries.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Viewpoint: Global Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market

Brands Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Opdivo

Keytruda

Perjeta

Ibrance

Tecentriq

Gazyva

Tagrisso

Darzalex

Zejula

Revlimid

Imbruvica

Indication Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Multiple myeloma

Lymphoma

Others

Key Players, Recent Developments & Regional Insights: Global Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market

Geographically, North America was the leading revenue contributor in the global market in 2018, with a share of more than 60.0%. The region is also anticipated to register noteworthy growth during the forecast period, thanks to high availability of approved blockbuster oncology brands and favorable regulatory scenario, which shortens time-to-market. In addition, with a higher average spending capacity, the response to hike in treatment costs is projected to be less adverse as compared to other regions.

Moreover, the U.S. FDA does not conduct cost-effectiveness appraisals of oncology brands for reimbursement approval, thereby facilitating faster market access for immunotherapies.

Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by presence of a number of multinational companies, which are actively involved in collaborative indication expansion and combination-therapy development strategies for existing products. For instance, BMS collaborated with AbbVie to work on potential combination regimens with Opdivo in the treatment of solid tumors. Some of the key companies present in the market are Bristol Myers Squibb.; Merck& Co.; Pfizer, Inc.; Roche, Ltd; AstraZeneca Plc; and Tesaro, Inc.

In Aug 2020, European Commission approves BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin) for the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. GlaxoSmithKline plc today announced the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorisation for BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin) as monotherapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma in adult patients who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy. BLENREP is a first-in-class humanised anti-BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen) treatment for these patients whose disease has progressed despite the current standard of care.

Data demonstrated that treatment with single-agent BLENREP, administered as a 2.5 mg/kg dose every three weeks (Q3W), resulted in an overall response rate of 32%. The median duration of response was 11 months and median overall survival was 13.7 months.

The approval of BLENREP, with its novel mechanism of action, represents a new class of treatment that patients can turn to when their cancer stops responding to other standard of care options.

BLENREP employs a multi-faceted mechanism of action and is directed toward BCMA, a cell-surface protein that plays an important role in the survival of plasma cells and is expressed on multiple myeloma cells. BLENREP is an antibody drug conjugate comprising a humanised anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) monoclonal antibody conjugated to the cytotoxic agent auristatin F via non-cleavable linker. The drug linker technology is licensed from Seattle Genetics; monoclonal antibody is produced using POTELLIGENT Technology licensed from BioWa.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved BLENREP as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent, following a priority review for the companys Biologics License Application.

Key Insights Covered: Global Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Blockbuster Oncology Brands industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Blockbuster Oncology Brands industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Blockbuster Oncology Brands industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Blockbuster Oncology Brands industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Blockbuster Oncology Brands industry.

Research Methodology: Global Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Blockbuster Oncology Brands in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market Size, Sector / Industry Report & Analysis 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580