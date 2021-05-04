Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size, Sector / Industry Report & Analysis, 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cancer Immunotherapy market.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market

The global cancer immunotherapymarket size was valued at USD 58.1 Billion in 2018. Growing adoption of advanced cancer therapeutic options coupled with rising cancer incidence has been one of the primary growth stimulants for the market. Healthcare providers are focusing on improving cancer therapeutic facilities and reduction in reoccurrence rate of tumor post chemotherapy.

Rising R&D activities in the cancer immunotherapy field is resulting in introduction of advanced variants with enhanced efficacy and effectiveness of treatment. Immuno-oncologics have shown promising results with improved survival and lower toxicity. A paradigm shift from traditional chemotherapies to immunotherapies is propelling the overall market.

Immunotherapies in the pipeline are likely to provide more treatment choices and better outcomes than existing therapies. Introduction of newer drug classes, such as monoclonal antibodies and histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors, designed to target receptors related to multiple myeloma, is poised to shape the future of the market. Ongoing studies on similar drugs intended to minimize adverse effects are projected to spur the growth of the market.

In addition, approval of PD-1 and CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitors for melanoma and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) has been boosting the growth of the market. Approval of innovative immunotherapy drug forms, such as vaccines and adjuvants, is on a rise. Moreover, more immunotherapies are being tested for enhanced outputs, such as immunomodulators and CAR T-cell therapy. These new approvals and ongoing research are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Viewpoint: Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Product Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2026)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immunomodulators

Oncolytic Viral Therapies and Cancer Vaccines

Cancer Type Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020- 2029)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Key Players, Recent Developments & Regional Insights: Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) were the most prominent product segment in 2018. Increasing investments in R&D of monoclonal antibodies as naked antigen binding antibodies, conjugated monoclonal antibodies, and bispecific antibodies have opened new avenues of revenue generation for companies that provide oncology therapeutics.

These R&D activities are resulting in introduction of mAbs that have effects such as adaptive immunity, antigen specificity, and antibody dependent cellular toxicity. Owing to several benefits of mAbs, they are being studied for treatment of various types of tumors.

Immunomodulators, unlike other chemo-immunotherapy drugs, are used to modulate immune system of patients, which in turn, enhance the activity of immune system against tumors. Immunomodulators such as cytokine modulators and growth factors are nonspecific therapies. These nonspecific therapies are designed to act as immune stimulating agents leading to improved responses against tumor cells.

Rising effectivity and accuracy of these immunomodulatory drugs are resulting in their increased market penetration. Along with these approved drugs, market players are working towards introducing several novel therapies.

Cancer Type Insights

By type, the global cancer immunotherapy market has been segmented into lung, breast, colorectal, melanoma, prostate, head & neck, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer. Majority of immunotherapy drugs including few monoclonal antibodies and checkpoint inhibitors are approved for treatment of NSCLC. Monoclonal antibodies successfully prevent formation of new blood vessels by tumor cells, thus facilitating inhibition of an alternative path for growth of tumor cells.

Checkpoint inhibitors are used as a first-line treatment in patients suffering from advanced lung tumor. Opdivo, Keytruda, and Tecentriq are immunotherapeutic drugs approved for lung tumor. These drugs are usually prescribed in cases of reoccurrence of tumor post chemotherapy. The aforementioned factors are estimated to bolster the adoption of these drugs.

Cancer immunotherapies are being increasingly used for melanoma therapeutics. The growth of the melanoma segment can be attributed to development of new products, large number of FDA approvals, and extensive R&D in this field. The U.S. FDA has recently approved three checkpoint inhibitors for melanoma treatment, three cytokine therapies, and one oncolytic virus therapy. Keytruda, Yervoy, and Opdivo are commercially available checkpoint inhibitors, which boost patients immune response against melanoma cells, thus shrinking tumors and increasing the lifespan of patients suffering from advanced melanoma.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest revenue share in 2018. Rising incidence of the disease, increasing ease of access to modern therapeutics, coupled with expanding geriatric population, are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. New and advanced immunotherapy drugs are being introduced in China and Japan. These countries have several ongoing clinical trials as well as FDA approvals for new drug molecules and combination therapies. Approval of new treatment drugs in China and Japan are boosting the adoption of immunotherapy for treatment of tumors. Moreover, lack of regulatory & cultural inhibitions and presence of market players with major investments in the market, such as AstraZeneca; Merck & Co., Inc.; and Pfizer, Inc., are augmenting the Asia Pacific market.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive in nature. Key participants include Amgen Inc.; AstraZeneca; F. Hoffman La Roche; Bayer AG; Bristol-Myers Squibb; Eli Lilly and Co.; Merck and Co.; Novartis; and Pfizer.

Key parameters affecting competitive nature are rapid adoption of advanced treatment options for improved healthcare coupled with rising need for optimum capital utilization. In addition, in an attempt to retain share and diversify product portfolio, major players are frequently adopting mergers & acquisition strategies.

In Aug 2020, European Commission approves BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin) for the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. GlaxoSmithKline plc today announced the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorisation for BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin) as monotherapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma in adult patients who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy. BLENREP is a first-in-class humanised anti-BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen) treatment for these patients whose disease has progressed despite the current standard of care.

Data demonstrated that treatment with single-agent BLENREP, administered as a 2.5 mg/kg dose every three weeks (Q3W), resulted in an overall response rate of 32%. The median duration of response was 11 months and median overall survival was 13.7 months.

The approval of BLENREP, with its novel mechanism of action, represents a new class of treatment that patients can turn to when their cancer stops responding to other standard of care options.

BLENREP employs a multi-faceted mechanism of action and is directed toward BCMA, a cell-surface protein that plays an important role in the survival of plasma cells and is expressed on multiple myeloma cells. BLENREP is an antibody drug conjugate comprising a humanised anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) monoclonal antibody conjugated to the cytotoxic agent auristatin F via non-cleavable linker. The drug linker technology is licensed from Seattle Genetics; monoclonal antibody is produced using POTELLIGENT Technology licensed from BioWa.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved BLENREP as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent, following a priority review for the companys Biologics License Application.

In Jun 2020, FDA Approves BAVENCIO as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma. First and only FDA-approved immunotherapy to demonstrate a significant overall survival benefit in the first-line setting in a Phase III study. Priority review completed under FDAs Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, following receipt of Breakthrough Therapy Designation. EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the US and Canada, and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for BAVENCIO® (avelumab) for the maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) that has not progressed with first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy.For patients that do not progress on platinum-containing chemotherapy, BAVENCIO is administered as a first-line maintenance treatment until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

The FDA previously approved BAVENCIO under the accelerated approval program in 2017 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic UC who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy, or who have disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy, based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval was contingent upon verification of clinical benefit, which was demonstrated in JAVELIN Bladder 100. The FDA has now converted the accelerated approval to full approval.

This approval for BAVENCIO, has the opportunity to fundamentally shift the standard of care in the first-line setting of advanced bladder cancer. The focus will be to work closely with the GU community to ensure that this novel and potentially life-changing treatment paradigm is rapidly integrated into clinical practice.

The alliance is committed to providing patient access and reimbursement support through its CoverOne® program to patients who have been prescribed BAVENCIO. This program provides a spectrum of patient access and reimbursement support services intended to help US patients prescribed BAVENCIO receive appropriate access.

