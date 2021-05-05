KDMI Latest Report – What is the impact of Coronavirus {COVID -19} on Luxury watch Market Growth and Forecast by 2025

According to KD Market Insights the report provides a detailed and extensive analysis on global Luxury watch Market 2025 that can be used to obtain a thorough understanding of the Luxury watch industry, including the latest developments in the studied market. The report mainly studies the market size of Luxury watch products/services, recent trends and status of growth, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as growth drivers, restraints), and industry news updates (such as mergers, acquisitions, and investments). The efficiency of the product/service will be further optimized by technical advancement and development, making it more broadly used in downstream applications.

The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and offers an in-depth overview of the market shifts due to pandemic, as well as a precise assessment of the studied market growth outlook.

The growth of the luxury watch market is strongly depending on a range of factors including the affluent population, international tourism, economic growth, etc. With rising economies of the emerging countries, consumers are becoming stronger in terms of affordability, which is helping the consumers to spend on luxury goods. Due to rising disposable income across the globe, the population is shifting towards luxury goods. Also, the consumers across various regions are purchasing a luxury watch in order to improvise and maintain their lifestyle. Moreover, consumers are buying such products in order to improve their status and reputation in society, which in turn is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the overall market in the near future.

Increasing Demand for Online Shopping

The penetration of smartphones has led to an increase in the usage of online sales all over the world. The millennial populations are preferring online sales channel over the offline and wholesale channel which is opening a gateway opportunity for the online sales channel to grow shortly. In addition to this, advancements in the online marketing and continuously rising use of digital media for product marketing & promotions of the luxury products are the major key factors which are expected to bolster the demand for luxury watch market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global market for luxury watch is segmented by type, demography and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into mechanical watch, quartz watch and others, out of which, mechanical watch segment is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2025. Moreover, it was followed by quartz watch segment in terms of market share in 2019. In addition, the mechanical watch segment is further sub-segmented into manual movement and automatic movement.

By demography, the market is divided into men and women, out of which, men segment is anticipated to register a higher revenue share in the global luxury watch market over the forecast period. Apart from this, the women segment is projected to attain a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into online stores and offline stores, out of which, online stores segment is believed to attain the highest market share in the overall market over the upcoming years. In addition to this, offline stores segment is further divided into single brand stores, multi brand stores and others, out of which, multi brand stores segment is expected to thrive at a significant CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025.

Based on Geography, the global Luxury watch Market is segmented into:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Aim of the study:

The study provides a detailed competitive landscape along with comprehensive analysis of product line, product innovation, technological development, business models, market share and size of global Luxury watch Market. The report covers a study of recent industry trends, including product releases, mergers, acquisitions, alliances, joint ventures and collaborations. The study provides a futuristic understanding of business scenario for the 2020-2025 forecast period.

Leading players of Luxury watch Market are as follows:

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Rolex SA

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

The Swatch Group

Patek Philippe SA

Audemars Piguet Holding SA

Chopard

Girard- Perregaux

Ulysse Nardin

Breitling SA

Other Major & Niche Players

The Following are the Key Features of global Luxury watch Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Luxury watch Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

Key Questions Answered

What is the impact of Covid-19 on Global Luxury watch Market and strategies for recovery?

What are the new trends influencing the growth of Luxury watch Market?

How will revenue generation affect key players’ decision-making?

What are the major growth approaches used by players in the global Luxury watch Market?

Which product holds the maximum share in relation to the current trends on the basis of the product type?

What are the regional tactics used for marketing their presence in a specific region by industry participants?

