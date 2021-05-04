Global Ferulic Acid Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ferulic Acid market.

Global Ferulic Acid Market Overview

Introduction

What is ferulic acid?

Ferulic acid is an organic compound, a hydroxy derivative of cinnamic acid. It is a phenolic phytochemical abundantly found in plant cell walls and covalently bonded as side chains to molecules such as xyloglucans and arabinoxylans. These are generally found in seeds of plants such as wheat, rice, and oats, as well as apples, artichokes, coffee, peanuts, etc. In addition, ferulic acid is found as ester cross-links with polysaccharides in the cell wall, such as pectin in spinach, arabinoxylans in grasses, and sugar beet and xyloglucans in bamboo. Owing to its phenolic nucleus and an extended side chain conjugation (proteins and carbohydrates), ferulic acid readily forms a resonance stabilized phenoxy radical that accounts for its potent antioxidant potential. Food supplementation with ferulic acid and curcumin is considered as a nutritional method to lessen oxidative damage and amyloid pathology in Alzheimer’s disease. It also works as antioxidants, an anti-inflammatory agent, an apoptosis inhibitor, and a cardioprotective agent owing to its structural characteristics.

What are the Ferulic acid benefits?

Ferulic acid has been used to prevent discoloration of green tea, maintain the color tone of green peas, and prevent oxidation of bananas, therefore reducing bacterial contamination. Moreover, ferulic acids structure is similar to the structure of tyrosine and is supposed to inhibit melanin formation over competitive inhibition with tyrosine. Ferulic acid is also used to protect human skin from UV radiation. Because of these benefits, ferulic acid has been widely used in cosmetics applications for absorbing the long UV wavelength, as sunscreen or as a whitening agent.

Additionally, ferulic acid directly neutralizes free radicals formed in response to streptozotocin treatment in the pancreas. This reduction of oxidative stress in the pancreas can also weaken risks associated with streptozotocin, which affects ÃŸ-cell proliferation and insulin secretion. Therefore, glucose utilization can be restored as well as blood glucose levels reduce as a result of increased insulin secretion induced by ferulic acid.

Increasing demand for ferulic acid in healthcare for various treatments such as for colon cancer, diabetic damage to liver, inflammation, pancreas, kidneys, and Parkinsons disease is among some other factors proliferating the growth of the target market. Additionally, it is used for treating atherosclerosis and thrombosis by decreasing cholesterol levels. Moreover, increasing access to healthcare facilities, manufacturers’ efforts to decrease drug prices, and the development of innovative products is likely to further drive the target market growth globally.

The global ferulic acid market can be segmented based on product type, application, and regions. Based on the product type, the ferulic acid market can be segmented into natural and synthetic. Based on the application, the global ferulic acid market can be segmented into food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical intermediates. Based on the region, the global ferulic acid market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among the product type segments, the natural segment is expected to account for a majority revenue share of the global ferulic acid market and projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Among the application segments, the cosmetic segment is expected to index a relatively higher CAGR in the foreseeable future.

Global Ferulic Acid Market segmentation based on product type, application, and region

Based on Product Type

¢ Natural

¢ Synthetic

Based on Application

¢ Food

¢ Cosmetic

¢ Pharmaceutical intermediates

Based on Region

¢ North America

¢ Europe

¢ Asia Pacific

¢ South America

¢ Middle East & Africa

The growth drivers for the Global Ferulic Acid Market are as follows:

Increasing demand of ferulic acid owing to its ability to fight with free radicals and to increase the efficiency of other antioxidants, such as vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E. Additionally, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for ferulic acid is growing at a significant pace across the globe on account of continuous R&D in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing. The favorable properties of ferulic acid have played an important role in the growth of the target market globally. Natural ferulic acid is extracted from rice bran and is also called trans-ferulic acid. The presence of anti-oxidizing properties in natural ferulic acid has provided a positive aspect as compared to other types of acids.

Growth in the demand for cosmetic products such as anti-aging cream is anticipated to propel the growth of the ferulic acid market across the globe. As the benefit of antioxidant, anti-allergic, antimicrobial properties are used for protecting skin from wrinkles and various other signs of aging. This acts as one of the factors which is expected to drive the demand of the ferulic acid market globally. In addition, an increasing number of geriatric population is uplifting the ferulic acid market due to a shift in consumer preference for anti-aging creams and lotions.

Increasing demand for ferulic acid as a preservative in the food industry, especially in Europe and North America is a factor expected to drive the growth of the target market. In the last few years, the demand for preserving canned meat has increased owing to the non-toxic nature of ferulic acid which makes it appropriate for usage in the food sector. Moreover, cumulative demand for packaged baby food products due to growth in the number of working parents, coupled with the growing consumption of natural baked products are factors expected to boost the growth of the ferulic acid market.

Increasing awareness among individuals related to organic and health-conscious products is among some of the factors expected to augment the growth of the target market. This has led to consumer demand for natural and organic ingredients as synthetic ingredients used by the companies are very effective in the short term, but if used for a long time, they will often have an adverse effect on the health.

Increasing demand for ferulic acid in healthcare for various treatments is among the factors expected to fuel the growth of the target market. Ferulic acid plays a vital role in preventing coronary diseases, as well as for lowering cholesterol levels due to its anti-oxidizing property.

Growing awareness about beautification, grooming, and rapid urbanized population, coupled with increased per capita income are among the other factors expected to support growth of the global ferulic acid market.

Restraints for the Global Ferulic Acid Market

High price of ferulic acid and allergic reaction in people with sensitive skin due to pre-existing allergies to its raw materials such as barley, corn, and wheat are factors expected to restrain the growth of the target market.

Ferulic acid upon inhalation may cause aggravate the medical conditions and respiratory distress such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema which is a factor that may have a negative impact on the target market growth.

Opportunities for the Global Ferulic Acid Market

Rising research and development investments by major players for the development of ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market. Moreover, the advancement of techniques to improve cosmetic products is expected to create lucrative opportunities for major players in the global ferulic acid market during the forecast period.

For instance: Hunan Huachung Biotech and Kingherbs are leading vendors that are focusing on increasing their marketing budgets to gather a larger consumer base. This strategy is projected to help these vendors in increasing their annual revenue

Increasing expenditure in healthcare facilities and efforts for the development of innovative and cost-effective products is a factor expected to offer potential growth to the prominent players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Promising industrialization in developing economies in the Asia Pacific region, such as China is expected to provide strong opportunities to players to increase penetration in these markets. The Asia Pacific has a high demand for cosmetics emerging from the skincare sector, that provides numerous opportunities for the global ferulic acid market in the next coming years.

Trends in the Global Ferulic Acid Market

Increasing functional food & dietary supplements applications owing to a significant preference for improving the nutritional content of food products. This product offers the benefit of maintaining food flavor, color, and various other properties. It is usually considered as a food additive and is used for the manufacture of vanillin, which is used for chocolate, pasta, and other beverages. Growing demand for food products that prevent the onset of chronic diseases & enhance longevity and the presence of an aging population should boost the ferulic acid market growth.

Ferulic acid has a high adoption rate in pharmaceutical applications due to the increasing demand for generic medication. It offers various desirable features such as immunomodulatory, enhancing muscular growth, and antibacterial effects. It also exhibits the capability to mitigate acute pain without having any side impact on the nervous system. This will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

What is ferulic acid market demand? Global Ferulic Acid Market Size Overview

Global Ferulic Acid Market Size is US$ 59.5 Mn in 2020(Natural and Synthetic Combined), with a projected CAGR of 5.9%

Ferulic Acid Market Comparison by Product Type (2014 vs 2020)

Product Type 2014 2020 Natural 27.8 36.8 Synthetic 16.9 22.7 Total 44.7 59.5

The natural ferulic acid segment is estimated to be the most lucrative segment in the global ferulic acid market with a projected CAGR of 5.9%. In 2020, the synthetic ferulic acid segment is estimated to account for US$ 22.7 Mn, and account for a revenue share of 38.1% and the natural segment is estimated to account for a 61.9% revenue share in 2020.

Ferulic Acid Market Comparison by Application (2014 Vs 2020)

Application 2014 2020 Food 14.8 19.4 Cosmetic 19 27.8 Pharmaceutical Intermediates 10.9 12.3 Total 44.7 59.5

For Ferulic Acid manufactures cosmetic segment will be the most lucrative segment. Application in the food segment is estimated to contribute a more 33% revenue share in 2020 while the use of ferulic acid in cosmetics is projected to be valued at US$ 27.8 Mn.

Ferulic Acid Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison by Region (2014“2021)

Year 2014 2020 North America 10.8 14.6 Europe 9.6 12.7 APAC 18.2 24.2 South America 3.7 4.8 MEA 2.4 3.2 Total 44.7 59.5

The Asia Pacific’s ferulic acid market size is US$ 24.2 Mn. and is the most lucrative region, while the North America market ferulic acid market size is US$ 14.6 Mn. will contribute 24% revenue share in 2020 and Europe’s ferulic acid market size is US$ 12.7 Mn.

The Leading Ferulic Acid Manufacturers covered in the report are:

