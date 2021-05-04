Stem Cell Therapy Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Stem Cell Therapy market.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Stem Cell Therapy Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Stem Cell Therapy Market size was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 10.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

U.S. Stem Cell Therapy Market Size, By Type, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases will positively impact the stem cell therapy market growth. Cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and other chronic conditions have resulted in high mortality over past few years. Conventional therapeutic methods and treatments are currently replaced due to lack of efficiency and efficacy. Recently developed stem cell therapies are capable of replacing defective cells to treat diseases that has reduced morbidity drastically. Therefore, people have now started relying on stem cell therapy that has long term positive effects.

Advancements in stem cell therapy in developed regions such as North America and Europe have boosted the industry growth. Since past few years, there have been several researches carried out for stem cell therapy. Currently developed stem cell therapies have shown positive outcomes in treatment of leukemia. Similarly, due to advancements in regenerative medicine, several other chronic conditions such as muscular dystrophy and cardiovascular diseases also have been cured. Aforementioned factors have surged the industry growth. However, high cost of allogenic stem cell therapy may hamper the industry growth to some extent.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Stem Cell Therapy Market

Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Type

Allogenic stem cell therapy segment held around 39% revenue share in 2018 and it is anticipated to grow substantially during the analysis timeframe. Allogenic stem cell is available as off the shelf therapy and it is easily scalable that helps in providing treatment without delay. Moreover, the procedure includes culturing donor-derived immunocompetent cells that are highly effective in treatment of several diseases. Stem cells obtained in allogenic therapy are free of contaminating tumor cells. This reduces risk for disease recurrence that will surge its demand thereby, stimulating segment growth.

Autologous stem cell therapy segment is estimated to witness 10.1% growth over the forthcoming years. People usually prefer autologous stem cell therapy as it has minimum risk of immunological rejection. However, on introduction of allogenic stem cell therapy, demand for autologous stem cell therapy has declined as it is difficult to scale up. However, there are concerns regarding risk of cross contamination during large scale manufacturing of autologous stem cell lines that will impede segmental growth to some extent.

Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Application

The neurology segment was valued at around USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and it is estimated that it will witness significant growth over the forthcoming years. Stem cells are used to replenish the disrupted neurological cells that help in quick patient recovery. Pluripotent stem cells provide a replacement for cells and tissues to treat Alzheimers, Parkinsons disease, cerebral palsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and other neurodegenerative diseases. Thus, the pivotal role of stem cells in treating the life-threatening neurological condition will escalate segment growth.

The cardiovascular segment will witness 10% growth over the analysis timeframe. Considerable segmental growth can be attributed to development in stem cell therapies that have enhanced recovery pace in patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Recently developed allogeneic stem cell therapies are efficient and easily available that have reduced the mortality rates in cardiovascular patients. Above mentioned factors will propel cardiovascular segment growth in near future.

Stem Cell Therapy Market, By End-users

The hospital segment held over 56% revenue share in 2018 and it is anticipated to grow significantly in near future. The rising preference for stem cell therapies offered by hospitals proves beneficial for business growth. Hospitals have affiliations with research laboratories and academic institutes that carry out research activities for developing stem cell therapies. On the introduction and approval of any novel stem therapy, hospitals implement it immediately. Associations with research and academic institutes further help hospitals to upgrade its stem cell treatment offerings that positively impact the segmental growth.

The clinics segment is expected to grow at around 10% during the forecast timeframe. Clinics specializing in providing stem cell therapies are well-equipped with advanced medical devices and superior quality reagents required for imparting stem cell therapies. However, as clinics offer specialized stem cell therapies, their treatment cost is much higher as compared to hospitals that may reduce its preference.

Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Region

North America stem cell therapy market held around 41.5% revenue share in 2018 and it is estimated to grow substantially in near future. Increasing the adoption of novel stem cell therapies will prove beneficial for regional market growth. Moreover, favorable government initiatives have a positive impact on regional market growth. For instance, the government of Canada has initiated Strategic Innovation Fund Program that invests in research activities carried out for stem cell therapies enabling development in stem cell therapy. Above mentioned factors are expected to drive the North America market growth.

Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is anticipated to witness 10.8% growth in the near future owing to increasing awareness amongst people pertaining to the benefits of advanced stem cell therapies. Additionally, favorable initiatives undertaken by several organizations will promote industry players to come up with innovative solutions. For instance, according to Pharma Focus Asia, members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation collaborated with Life Sciences Innovation Forum to involve professionals having expertise in stem cell therapies from academia and research centers to promote developments in stem cell research. Thus, growing initiatives by organizations ensuring the availability of new stem cell therapies will foster regional market growth.

Latin America Stem Cell Therapy Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Stem Cell Therapy Market

Key industry players in the stem cell therapy market include Astellas Pharma Inc, Cellectis, Celyad, Novadip Biosciences, Gamida Cell, Capricor Therapeutics, Cellular Dynamics, CESCA Therapeutics, DiscGenics, OxStem, Mesoblast Ltd, ReNeuron Group, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Chief industry players implement several initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions to sustain market competition. Also, receiving approvals for stem cell therapy products from regulatory authorities fosters the companys growth. For instance, in March 2018, the European Commission approved Takedas Alofisel that is off-the-shelf stem cell therapy. Product approval will help the company to gain a competitive advantage and capture market share.

Stem Cell Therapy Industry Viewpoint

The stem cells industry can be traced back to the 1950s. In 1959 first animals were made by in-vitro fertilization by preserving the stem cells. Till 2000, research was being carried out on stem cells to study its therapeutic effect. In 2000, fund allocations were made to research on cells derived from aborted human fetuses. In the same year, scientists derived human embryonic stem cells from the inner cell mass of blastocytes. Later, in 2010, clinical trials for human embryonic stem cell-based therapy were initiated. As technology progressed, stem cell therapy for treating cancer was developed. However, due to ethical issues, the use of stem cells for curing diseases witnessed slow growth for a few years. But as the regulatory scenario changed, people started preferring stem cell therapies due to its better efficacy. Stem cell therapy is in the developing stage and has numerous growth opportunities in developing economies with a high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key Industry Development

In September 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced the expansion of its cell therapy manufacturing capabilities with the opening of a new 24,000 square-foot R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility at its R&D headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. The facility provides end-to-end research and development capabilities and will accelerate Takedas efforts to develop next-generation cell therapies, initially focused on oncology with the potential to expand into other therapeutic areas.

The R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility will produce cell therapies for clinical evaluation from discovery through pivotal Phase 2b trials. The current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) facility is designed to meet all U.S., E.U., and Japanese regulatory requirements for cell therapy manufacturing to support Takeda clinical trials around the world.

The proximity and structure of Takeda’s cell therapy teams allow them to quickly apply what they learn across a diverse portfolio of next-generation cell therapies including CAR NKs, armored CAR-Ts, and gamma delta T cells. Insights gained in manufacturing and clinical development can be quickly shared across global research, manufacturing, and quality teams, a critical ability in their effort to deliver potentially transformative treatments to patients as fast as possible.

Takeda and MD Anderson are developing a potential best-in-class allogeneic cell therapy product (TAK-007), a Phase 1/2 CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor-directed natural killer (CAR-NK) cell therapy with the potential for off-the-shelf use being studied in patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Two additional Phase 1 studies of Takeda cell therapy programs were also recently initiated: 19(T2)28z1xx CAR T cells (TAK-940), a next-generation CAR-T signaling domain developed in partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to treat relapsed/refractory B-cell cancers, and a cytokine and chemokine armored CAR-T (TAK-102) developed in partnership with Noile-Immune Biotech to treat GPC3-expressing previously treated solid tumors.

Takedas Cell Therapy Translational Engine (CTTE) connects clinical translational science, product design, development, and manufacturing through each phase of research, development, and commercialization. It provides bioengineering, chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC), data management, analytical, and clinical and translational capabilities in a single footprint to overcome many of the manufacturing challenges experienced in cell therapy development.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Stem Cell Therapy Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Stem Cell Therapy industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Stem Cell Therapy industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Stem Cell Therapy industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Stem Cell Therapy industry.

Research Methodology: Stem Cell Therapy Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

