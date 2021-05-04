Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma), By Application (Orthopaedics, Wound Care, Oncology), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) & Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Regenerative Medicine Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Regenerative Medicine Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Regenerative Medicine Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Regenerative Medicine Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Regenerative Medicine market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Regenerative Medicine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

CELGENE CORPORATION

Medtronic

American CryoStem Corporation

Tissue Regenix

Avita Medical

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Smith & Nephew

Other players

Report Coverage

The potential to directly alter human genes was first recognized nearly more than 50 years ago. Cell and gene therapy, represent overlapping fields of biomedical research with similar therapeutic goals. Regenerative medicine also comprises of therapeutic tissue engineering and biomaterials -engineered substances used in medical applications to supplement or replace a natural body function. The increased number of the clinical trials and the use of the regenerative medicine for the development of the medicine to treat chronic diseases are some of the factors propelling the regenerative medicine market trends.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the regenerative medicine industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segments include type, application, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering and platelet rich plasma. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into orthopedics, wound care, oncology and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the regenerative medicine market report comprises analysis of the industry dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are prevalence and incidence of diabetes by key countries, advancements in insulin delivery devices, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, pricing analysis, technological advancements, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Tissue Engineering

Platelet Rich Plasma

By Application

Orthopedics

Wound Care

Oncology

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In September 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced the expansion of its cell therapy manufacturing capabilities with the opening of a new 24,000 square-foot R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility at its R&D headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. The facility provides end-to-end research and development capabilities and will accelerate Takedas efforts to develop next-generation cell therapies, initially focused on oncology with the potential to expand into other therapeutic areas.

The R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility will produce cell therapies for clinical evaluation from discovery through pivotal Phase 2b trials. The current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) facility is designed to meet all U.S., E.U., and Japanese regulatory requirements for cell therapy manufacturing to support Takeda clinical trials around the world.

Takedas Cell Therapy Translational Engine (CTTE) connects clinical translational science, product design, development, and manufacturing through each phase of research, development, and commercialization. It provides bioengineering, chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC), data management, analytical, and clinical and translational capabilities in a single footprint to overcome many of the manufacturing challenges experienced in cell therapy development.

In 2018, Novartis received EU approval for one-time gene therapy Luxturna, which has been developed to restore vision in people with rare and genetically-associated retinal disease.

In 2018, Novartis received EU approval for its CAR-T cell therapy, Kymriah.

In 2017, Integra LifeSciences launched its product, Integra Dermal Regeneration Template Single Layer “”Thin”” for dermal repair defects reconstruction in a one-step procedure.



