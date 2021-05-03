Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Stem Cell Therapy market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Stem Cell Therapy Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Stem Cell Therapy market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the stem cell therapy market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the stem cell therapy market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the stem cell therapy market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the stem cell therapy market, we have included a competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, service type, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market.

The study provides a decisive view of the stem cell therapy market by segmenting it on the basis of type, therapeutic area, cell source, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa with its further categorization into major countries including the U.S., the UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, etc. This segmentation includes the demand for the stem cell therapy market based on all segments in all the regions and countries.

The key players in the global stem cell therapy market are Anterogen Co., Ltd., RTI Surgical, Inc., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., MEDIPOST Co., Ltd., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., NuVasive, Inc., and AlloSource.

This report segments the global stem cell therapy market as follows:

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market: Type Segment Analysis

Allogenic Stem Cells

Autologous Stem Cells

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market: Therapeutic Application Segment Analysis

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wounds & Injuries

Cardiovascular Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Immune System Diseases

Other Applications

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market: Cell Source Segment Analysis

Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal SCs

Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal SCs

Embryonic SCs

Other Sources

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Hospital

Ambulatory Service Centers

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

In September 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced the expansion of its cell therapy manufacturing capabilities with the opening of a new 24,000 square-foot R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility at its R&D headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. The facility provides end-to-end research and development capabilities and will accelerate Takedas efforts to develop next-generation cell therapies, initially focused on oncology with the potential to expand into other therapeutic areas.

The R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility will produce cell therapies for clinical evaluation from discovery through pivotal Phase 2b trials. The current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) facility is designed to meet all U.S., E.U., and Japanese regulatory requirements for cell therapy manufacturing to support Takeda clinical trials around the world.

The proximity and structure of Takeda’s cell therapy teams allow them to quickly apply what they learn across a diverse portfolio of next-generation cell therapies including CAR NKs, armored CAR-Ts, and gamma delta T cells. Insights gained in manufacturing and clinical development can be quickly shared across global research, manufacturing, and quality teams, a critical ability in their effort to deliver potentially transformative treatments to patients as fast as possible.

Takeda and MD Anderson are developing a potential best-in-class allogeneic cell therapy product (TAK-007), a Phase 1/2 CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor-directed natural killer (CAR-NK) cell therapy with the potential for off-the-shelf use being studied in patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Two additional Phase 1 studies of Takeda cell therapy programs were also recently initiated: 19(T2)28z1xx CAR T cells (TAK-940), a next-generation CAR-T signaling domain developed in partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to treat relapsed/refractory B-cell cancers, and a cytokine and chemokine armored CAR-T (TAK-102) developed in partnership with Noile-Immune Biotech to treat GPC3-expressing previously treated solid tumors.

Takedas Cell Therapy Translational Engine (CTTE) connects clinical translational science, product design, development, and manufacturing through each phase of research, development, and commercialization. It provides bioengineering, chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC), data management, analytical and clinical and translational capabilities in a single footprint to overcome many of the manufacturing challenges experienced in cell therapy development.

