Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Microcarrier market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Microcarrier Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Microcarrier market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Microcarrier Market by Product (Equipment and Consumables), by Application (Vaccine Manufacturing, Cell Therapy, and Other), and by End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the microcarrier market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on the revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the microcarrier market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the microcarrier market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the microcarrier market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market.

The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segment, application segment, and end-user segment are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view on the microcarrier market by segmenting the market based on the product, application, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024.

On the basis of the product, the global microcarrier market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The equipment segment is further divided into bioreactors, culture vessels, filtration systems, cell counters, and accessories. The consumables segment is further sub-segmented into reagents, media, and microcarrier beads. Microcarrier beads are further segmented into cationic microcarriers, collagen-coated microcarriers, and others.

On the basis of the application segment, the market is divided into vaccine manufacturing, cell therapy, and others. On the basis of the end-user segment, the market is divided into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes, and CROs.

Some of the key players in the microcarrier market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG, HiMedia Laboratories, and Sartorius AG, among others.

In September 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced the expansion of its cell therapy manufacturing capabilities with the opening of a new 24,000 square-foot R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility at its R&D headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. The facility provides end-to-end research and development capabilities and will accelerate Takedas efforts to develop next-generation cell therapies, initially focused on oncology with the potential to expand into other therapeutic areas.

The R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility will produce cell therapies for clinical evaluation from discovery through pivotal Phase 2b trials. The current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) facility is designed to meet all U.S., E.U., and Japanese regulatory requirements for cell therapy manufacturing to support Takeda clinical trials around the world.

The proximity and structure of Takeda’s cell therapy teams allow them to quickly apply what they learn across a diverse portfolio of next-generation cell therapies including CAR NKs, armored CAR-Ts, and gamma delta T cells. Insights gained in manufacturing and clinical development can be quickly shared across global research, manufacturing, and quality teams, a critical ability in their effort to deliver potentially transformative treatments to patients as fast as possible.

Takeda and MD Anderson are developing a potential best-in-class allogeneic cell therapy product (TAK-007), a Phase 1/2 CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor-directed natural killer (CAR-NK) cell therapy with the potential for off-the-shelf use being studied in patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Two additional Phase 1 studies of Takeda cell therapy programs were also recently initiated: 19(T2)28z1xx CAR T cells (TAK-940), a next-generation CAR-T signaling domain developed in partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to treat relapsed/refractory B-cell cancers, and a cytokine and chemokine armored CAR-T (TAK-102) developed in partnership with Noile-Immune Biotech to treat GPC3-expressing previously treated solid tumors.

Takedas Cell Therapy Translational Engine (CTTE) connects clinical translational science, product design, development, and manufacturing through each phase of research, development, and commercialization. It provides bioengineering, chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC), data management, analytical and clinical and translational capabilities in a single footprint to overcome many of the manufacturing challenges experienced in cell therapy development.

This report segments the global microcarrier market as follows:

Global Microcarrier Market: Product Segment Analysis

Equipment

Bioreactors

Culture Vessels

Filtration Systems

Cell Counters

Accessories

Consumables

Media

Reagents

Microcarrier Beads

Cationic Microcarriers

Collagen-coated Microcarriers

Others

Global Microcarrier Market: Application Segment Analysis

Vaccine Manufacturing

Cell Therapy

Other

Global Microcarrier Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

CROs

Global Microcarrier Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Microcarrier in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Microcarrier Market by Product (Equipment and Consumables), by Application (Vaccine Manufacturing, Cell Therapy, and Other), and by End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580