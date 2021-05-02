Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Regenerative Medicine market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Regenerative Medicine Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Regenerative Medicine market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Small Molecule & Biologic, and Tissue Engineering), by Material (Biologically-Derived Material, Synthetic Material, Pharmaceuticals, and Genetically Engineered Material), and by Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Musculoskeletal, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Wound Healing, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the regenerative medicine market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes the drivers and restraints of the bioinformatics market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the bioinformatics market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the regenerative medicine market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the regenerative medicine market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the regenerative medicine market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the regenerative medicine market by segmenting it based on product, material, application, and region. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further classification into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some key players in the global regenerative medicine market include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Athersys, Medtronic, U.S. Stem Cell, Integra Lifesciences, Organogenesis, Acelity Holdings, CryoLife, and Isto Biologics.

This report segments the global regenerative medicine market into:

Global Regenerative Medicine Market: By Product

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Small Molecule and Biologic

Tissue Engineering

Global Regenerative Medicine Market: By Material

Biologically Derived Material

Xenogeneic Material

Collagen

Synthetic Material

Scaffold

Biodegradable Synthetic Polymer

Hydrogel Material

Artificial Vascular Graft Material

Pharmaceuticals

Biologic

Small Molecule

DNA Sequencing

Genetically Engineered Material

Genetically Manipulated Cell

Deoxyribonucleic Acid Transfection Vector

Three-Dimensional Polymer Technology

Fibroblast

Transgenic

Gene-Activated Matrices

Neural Stem Cell

Global Regenerative Medicine Market: By Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Musculoskeletal

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Neurology

Wound Healing

Others

Global Regenerative Medicine Market: By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

In September 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced the expansion of its cell therapy manufacturing capabilities with the opening of a new 24,000 square-foot R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility at its R&D headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. The facility provides end-to-end research and development capabilities and will accelerate Takedas efforts to develop next-generation cell therapies, initially focused on oncology with the potential to expand into other therapeutic areas.

The R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility will produce cell therapies for clinical evaluation from discovery through pivotal Phase 2b trials. The current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) facility is designed to meet all U.S., E.U., and Japanese regulatory requirements for cell therapy manufacturing to support Takeda clinical trials around the world.

The proximity and structure of Takeda’s cell therapy teams allow them to quickly apply what they learn across a diverse portfolio of next-generation cell therapies including CAR NKs, armored CAR-Ts, and gamma delta T cells. Insights gained in manufacturing and clinical development can be quickly shared across global research, manufacturing, and quality teams, a critical ability in their effort to deliver potentially transformative treatments to patients as fast as possible.

Takeda and MD Anderson are developing a potential best-in-class allogeneic cell therapy product (TAK-007), a Phase 1/2 CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor-directed natural killer (CAR-NK) cell therapy with the potential for off-the-shelf use being studied in patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Two additional Phase 1 studies of Takeda cell therapy programs were also recently initiated: 19(T2)28z1xx CAR T cells (TAK-940), a next-generation CAR-T signaling domain developed in partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to treat relapsed/refractory B-cell cancers, and a cytokine and chemokine armored CAR-T (TAK-102) developed in partnership with Noile-Immune Biotech to treat GPC3-expressing previously treated solid tumors.

Takedas Cell Therapy Translational Engine (CTTE) connects clinical translational science, product design, development, and manufacturing through each phase of research, development, and commercialization. It provides bioengineering, chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC), data management, analytical and clinical and translational capabilities in a single footprint to overcome many of the manufacturing challenges experienced in cell therapy development.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Regenerative Medicine in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Small Molecule & Biologic, and Tissue Engineering), by Material (Biologically-Derived Material, Synthetic Material, Pharmaceuticals, and Genetically Engineered Material), and by Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Musculoskeletal, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Wound Healing, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580