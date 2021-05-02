Research Antibodies Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2027 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Research Antibodies market.

The global research antibodies market size was estimated at USD 3.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Antibodies are proteins made by B cells and are a part of the human bodys immune system. These molecules have the ability to bind themselves to specific molecules that make them an ideal probe for cell research purposes. They are also used to isolate and aid in the identification of molecules of interest in cells. Currently, antibodies are one of the most important tools to study the function of a protein in cells.

A considerable rise in the number of R&D activities by various biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies to develop innovative products is predominantly driving the market. For instance, in January 2018, Abcam Plc. signed a license agreement with Roche in order to obtain the exclusive rights to Spring Bioscience Corporations product portfolio only for research purposes. The product portfolio consists of 243 recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibodies that have been optimized for immunohistochemistry. Similarly, in February 2019, Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd. in collaboration with the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) announced the results for their research collaboration project. This project involved the development of rabbit monoclonal antibodies along with the Bcell select platform that helps in recognizing the TB biomarker.

The increasing incidence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Huntingtons disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Parkinsons disease is further encouraging research activities in neurobiology. The rise in the geriatric population and lack of available treatments has also led to a substantial rise in the demand for research antibodies to develop personalized medicines, advanced therapeutics, and novel and effective treatments.

Furthermore, the development of technologically advanced research antibodies is anticipated to fuel the market in the near future. For instance, in October 2019, Y-Biologics and Pascal Biosciences Inc. signed a collaborative research agreement aimed at facilitating the discovery and development of various novel bio-specific antibodies. As per the agreement, Y-Biologics will be contributing ALiCE, its novel antibody platform technology, and Pascal Biosciences Inc. will be utilizing the companys antibody products.

Increasing funds provided by government bodies for proteomics and genomics research is another factor anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period. Genomic technologies are being utilized to identify genetic factors involved in the leading causes of death globally. In 2018, NIH funded various genome research centers in order to accelerate and advance precision medicine discoveries. The ˜All of Us research program which is a part of NIH, was awarded USD 28.6 million in order to establish three genome centers around the country. However, factors such as high cost and stringent government regulations are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Product Insights of Research Antibodies Market

Based on product, the market is bifurcated into primary and secondary antibodies. The primary antibodies segment held the dominant share in 2019 owing to high adoption due to benefits such as easy availability, greater specificity, and suitability to various research needs. Additionally, an increase in the development of primary antibodies using rabbit, goat, mice, and other species as hosts, which are supplied in a wide range to suit research needs is further accelerating segment growth. They are also used for measurement, detection, as well as purification of biomolecules or proteins in various applications such as flow cytometry, ELISA, immunochemistry or Western blotting.

The secondary antibodies segment is anticipated to grow at a steady rate as they are more convenient and economical to develop.

The availability of ready-to-use forms is further expected to raise the demand for secondary research antibodies. These products aid in the detection, sorting, and purification of the targeted antigens, thereby enhancing the efficiency of product development activities. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers fluorescent dye conjugated secondary antibodies that facilitate the identification of proteins in a wide range of applications such as Western blotting, fluorescent cell imaging, and immunohistochemistry.

Antibody Type Insights of Research Antibodies Market

Based on antibody type, the market is segmented into monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies accounted for the dominant share in 2019 owing to a significant rise in the number of research activities in genomics that require technologically advanced genetic platforms. These products are used in the discovery and development of new therapies to treat diseases such as cancer, as they work either by attaching or blocking antigens on cancer cells.

Polyclonal antibodies are anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. These antibody structures are critical in histopathological tissue analysis and antigen purification. Moreover, growing awareness among individuals regarding treatment of cancer and other chronic diseases has led to increased demand for advanced treatment and diagnostic options globally.

Polyclonal antibodies offer advantages such as stability, favorable storage techniques, great affinity, and high suitability toward technologies such as ELISA and Western blotting. Agilent provides multipurpose antibody-based products that consist of concentrated polyclonal antibodies used majorly for techniques other than immunochemistry. For instance, C1q Complement/FITC is a polyclonal rabbit anti-human antibody that is intended for immuno-fluorescent demonstration of C1q complement in human tissues.

Technology Insights of Research Antibodies Market

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into immunoprecipitation, western blotting, ELISA, immunochemistry, flow cytometry, immunofluorescence, and other technologies. The Western blotting segment accounted for a dominant share in 2019 due to increasing prevalence of diseases that have limited treatment options. Western blotting is mostly being preferred over other technologies such as ELISA tests and flow cytometry for detection of HIV antibodies due to greater accuracy provided by the former.

Immunohistochemistry accounted for the second-largest share in the market in 2019. The segment is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to its use in cancer diagnosis and prognosis of tumors. Other applications of immunohistochemistry include identification of enzymes, antigens, tumor suppressor genes, and tumor cell proliferation. Growing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals and rise in healthcare expenditure are some of the factors facilitating the growth of the flow cytometry segment. In addition, advantages offered by cell-based assays such as high sensitivity and productivity as well as ease of use are some of the factors expected to drive this segment.

Application Insights of Research Antibodies Market

Based on application, the research antibodies market is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, stem cells, immunology, neurobiology, and other therapeutic applications. Rise in cancer prevalence is expected to propel market growth. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the global cancer incidence was estimated to be 18.1 million in 2018, with 9.6 million cancer deaths recorded the same year. The study also mentioned that 1 in 6 women and 1 in 5 men are estimated to develop cancer during their life span. Therefore, growing prevalence of cancer across the globe is expected to increase the usage of research antibodies to develop various diagnosis and treatment options.

Key market players such as Merck Millipore offer various antibodies to enhance the study of different stages of cancer such as autophagy, angiogenesis, apoptosis, and metastasis. Antibodies that are adopted in cancer research as well as diagnosis facilitate the generation of reliable output data from genomic, proteomic, and epigenomic studies that are very crucial for studies related to disease progression.

Increasing government investment has been key in encouraging researchers to continue to stem cell-based R&D for various therapeutic applications. For instance, in March 2019, the Australian Federal Government invested $150 million in Stem Cells Australia and the University of Melbourne to support R&D intended for stem cell research and explore novel methods to treat various life-threatening conditions such as stroke, congenital heart, and kidney disease. Similarly, scientists at Burnet Institute led a study that identified human antibodies that can prevent the malaria parasite from entering blood cells. The study focused on RH5 protein, produced by a malarial parasite that binds to proteins on RBCs, causing serious infection within the immune system.

End-use Insights

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into contract research organizations, academic and research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment constituted the dominant share in 2019, due to the rise in use of assays for diagnosis of various diseases and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

Major market players have also developed a wide range of rabbit polyclonal antibodies as well as mouse monoclonal antibodies that can be used in the drug of abuse assays, thus widening its growth prospects. The academic and research institutes segment also accounted for a considerable share in 2019 due to the presence of academic groups that conduct various studies and researches related to antibodies. Benefits such as a greater understanding of the biological process and complex systems are anticipated to exhibit exponential growth opportunities.

In cell biology and molecular diagnostic studies, antibodies are used by researchers to study the behavior of various infectious viruses, pathogens, and other bacteria. Growing demand for quality control in various areas of epigenetics, PCR, and electrophoresis is most likely to boost the usage of antibodies during the forecast period.

The contract research organizations (CROs) segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the various benefits offered by these organizations, such as higher efficiency of services, enhanced productivity, cost advantages, and high focus on core areas of development. According to a survey published in NCBI, outsourcing results in up to 60% cost savings and ensures high quality.

In addition, contract services eliminate the need for infrastructure, therefore contributing to the significant cost reduction factor associated with it.

Source Insights

Based on source, the market is segmented into mouse, rabbit, goat, and others. Mouse polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies held the largest market share in 2019 as they are easier to produce and are more specific in nature. The structural similarities in mice and human antibodies are the prime reason for their high adoption rate.

Upgradation in the development process of mouse-based research antibodies, such as the adoption of hybridoma technology that helps in the production of monoclonal antibodies in various specialized cells, is expected to boost segment growth.

Rabbit antibodies are anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period as the antibodies that are produced by rabbits usually have about 10 to 100 fold greater affinity than those produced by mice. Moreover, the rabbit immune system is adept in the generation of antibodies that are capable of distinguishing similar molecules with a subtle variation in their structures. Goat antibodies are also anticipated to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period owing to the cost effectiveness of using goat as an animal source when it comes to large-scale production.

Regional Insights of Research Antibodies Market

North America dominated the market in 2019 by capturing the largest revenue share. Increasing focus on biomedical, stem cell, and cancer research is a key factor contributing to its dominant market share. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and blood diseases is also expected to fuel market growth. In 2018, the American Cancer Society estimated about 1,735,350 new cases of cancer in the U.S., with over 609,640 cancer deaths. Thus, there is an increasing focus on cancer and stem cell research. Stem cell therapy is the most promising technique to treat severe medical conditions including cancer and blood diseases. Therefore, rising number of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies are adopting advanced research antibodies products to study stem cells, which is projected to drive the market.

Rise in R&D activities undertaken by academic institutions is anticipated to boost the market in Asia Pacific. For instance, in June 2019, researchers at the Tsinghua University collaborated with China Medical University and the Vaccine Research Center at the NIH to initiate a research on the identification as well characterization of HIV-1 strains along with potent and broad resistance against a wide number of neutralizing antibodies. This research was encouraged by the National Natural Science Foundation Award, Ministry of Science and Technology of China, and Gates Foundation Grand Challenges China. Thus, a large number of R&D activities for the discovery of novel therapeutic and diagnostic applications of antibodies funded by government bodies is expected to fuel the Asia Pacific market.

Market Share Insights of Research Antibodies Market

Major players in this market include PerkinElmer, Inc.; F.Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Merck Millipore; Bio-Rad Laboratories; Abcam PLC; BD; Lonza Group; Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.; and Agilent Technologies. Strategic initiatives undertaken by major market players, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations for various R&D activities, and product launches, are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Growing collaborations among market players have raised the demand for research antibodies in recent years. For instance, in 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. collaborated with Montreal Neurological Institute with an aim to develop improved and new methods to characterize and produce antibodies for advanced neurological research associated with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinsons disease, and other brain disorders.

In September 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced the expansion of its cell therapy manufacturing capabilities with the opening of a new 24,000 square-foot R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility at its R&D headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. The facility provides end-to-end research and development capabilities and will accelerate Takedas efforts to develop next-generation cell therapies, initially focused on oncology with the potential to expand into other therapeutic areas.

The R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility will produce cell therapies for clinical evaluation from discovery through pivotal Phase 2b trials. The current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) facility is designed to meet all U.S., E.U., and Japanese regulatory requirements for cell therapy manufacturing to support Takeda clinical trials around the world.

The proximity and structure of Takeda’s cell therapy teams allow them to quickly apply what they learn across a diverse portfolio of next-generation cell therapies including CAR NKs, armored CAR-Ts, and gamma delta T cells. Insights gained in manufacturing and clinical development can be quickly shared across global research, manufacturing, and quality teams, a critical ability in their effort to deliver potentially transformative treatments to patients as fast as possible.

Takeda and MD Anderson are developing a potential best-in-class allogeneic cell therapy product (TAK-007), a Phase 1/2 CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor-directed natural killer (CAR-NK) cell therapy with the potential for off-the-shelf use being studied in patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Two additional Phase 1 studies of Takeda cell therapy programs were also recently initiated: 19(T2)28z1xx CAR T cells (TAK-940), a next-generation CAR-T signaling domain developed in partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to treat relapsed/refractory B-cell cancers, and a cytokine and chemokine armored CAR-T (TAK-102) developed in partnership with Noile-Immune Biotech to treat GPC3-expressing previously treated solid tumors.

Takedas Cell Therapy Translational Engine (CTTE) connects clinical translational science, product design, development, and manufacturing through each phase of research, development, and commercialization. It provides bioengineering, chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC), data management, analytical and clinical and translational capabilities in a single footprint to overcome many of the manufacturing challenges experienced in cell therapy development.

Mergers and acquisitions undertaken by leading players is also a key factor boosting market growth. For instance, in December 2017, PerkinElmer, Inc. announced the acquisition of EUROIMMUN Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG. PerkinElmer acquired EUROIMMUN by investing about USD 1.3 billion. This acquisition was aimed at expanding PerkinElmers product portfolio. Similarly, in September 2018, Roche announced the acquisition of Tusk Therapeutic Ltd. Tusk is a developer of an antibody that has a novel mode of action aimed at depleting regulatory T cells.

