Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Size, Share, Sector / Industry Report & Analysis 2014-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market

The global atopic dermatitis drugs market size was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2016. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Atopic dermatitis (AD) is the most common type of eczema, affecting a large percentage of the worlds population. Although atopic dermatitis can occur at any age, the disease mostly affects infants and children and subsides with age. Increasing prevalence of AD is the primary growth stimulant for the market.

The exact cause of the condition is unknown; however, the disease is speculated to result from a combination of environmental and genetic factors. AD affects males and females equally. Approximately 60.0% of patients with AD develop symptoms in the first year and roughly 90.0% of patients show symptoms by the age of five (atopic march). Disease onset after the age of 30 is rare and may be caused by exposure to harsh environmental conditions.

The market is anticipated to progress at a modest pace through the forecast period. Launch of more biologics & small molecules, premium-priced drugs replacing generic first-line and second-line therapeutics, growing incidence of AD, and improved diagnostics is estimated to stoke the growth of the market.

Rise in awareness regarding the availability of treatments for the disease has helped the market gain traction over the past few years. Initiatives undertaken by governments to provide better and more affordable treatment and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies are likely to provide an upthrust to the market. Furthermore, growing acceptance of targeted therapies such as Eucrisa and Dupixent is also working in favor of the market.

The high cost of therapeutics is one of the key roadblocks in the upward climb of the market. However, affordable healthcare measures are being incorporated across all major regions, impacting pricing strategies of companies as well as reimbursement scenarios. Heightened cost consciousness, especially in emerging countries, is anticipated to hinder premium-pricing opportunities for upcoming AD drugs, particularly biologics..

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Viewpoint: Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market

Drug Class Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2022)

Corticosteroids

Calcineurin Inhibitors

PDE4 inhibitors

Biologics

Others

Route of Administration Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2022)

Topical

Injectable

Oral

Key Players, Recent Developments & Regional Insights: Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market

On the basis of drug class, the market is divided into corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, phosphodiesterase4 (PDE4) inhibitors, biologics, and others. Corticosteroids have been the mainstay for AD treatment. Being the first-line therapy, this drug class is projected to maintain sizeable share in the market through 2022. Corticosteroids accounted for about 45.0% share in the market in 2016.

Calcineurin inhibitors are proven to increase chances of nephrotoxicity and carcinogenesis. Non-specificity, toxic effects, and development of resistance to this therapeutic class are poised to stifle the growth of the segment and encourage switching to other targeted therapies.

Novel drug classes, such as PDE4 inhibitors and biologics, are expected to gain tremendous popularity over the forecast period on account of increasing adoption of targeted therapy as well as launch of pipeline candidates. Eucrisa (Pfizer; crisaborole ointment, 2.0%) is currently the only approved PDE4 inhibitor. It was approved by the FDA in 2016 for treatment of mild-to-moderate AD and is one of the few medicines indicated for pediatric usage.

Biologics are mostly prescribed for severe cases as second- or third-line of treatment, after the patient has shown insufficient or no response to prior therapies. Sanofi/Regenerons Dupixent is the only approved biologic for treatment of atopic dermatitis. Dupixent is currently under investigation for use in pediatric patients. Other than Dupixent, several biologics such as tralokinumab, nemolizumab, fezakinumab, and lebrikizumab are in the pipeline.

Route of Administration Insights

Based on route of administration, the AD drugs market can be segmented into topical, injectable, and oral. Topical products led the market and represented 70.0% of the market in 2016. Topical corticosteroids are the most widely prescribed medications for AD. They are often administered in combination with moisturizers or emollients for more effective results.

Dupixents launch, in 2017, marked arrival of injectables in AD therapeutic landscape. Although topicals are estimated to maintain their lead through 2022, injectables are likely to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Antibiotics, antihistamines, and anti-inflammatory agents are generally administered by oral route.

Country Insights

Among the seven major markets, the U.S. dominated the global arena in 2016. The U.S. market is anticipated to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of atopic dermatitis, soaring treatment rate, and inflated drug prices are some of the key trends augmenting revenue generation in the country.

Japan is projected to register the highest CAGR during the same period. This growth of the region can be attributed to significant unmet clinical needs of patients, increasing spending on healthcare, and availability of effective treatment. Countries such as the U.K. and Spain are poised to hold prominent positions in the global arena throughout the forecast horizon.

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market are Bayer, LEO Pharma, Mylan, Pfizer, and Sanofi. Mylan and LEO Pharma held roughly 5.0% share by virtue of sales of Elidel and Protopic, respectively. However, both drugs are estimated to lose share on account of patent expiration and subsequent generic penetration. Elidels loss of exclusivity is expected to negatively impact Mylans market share. LEO Pharma will be relatively less affected due to expected launch of tralokinumab by 2020.

On the contrary, Sanofi and Pfizer are likely to lead the competitive landscape by 2022, due to predicted increase in adoption of targeted therapies – Dupixent and Eucrisa – respectively. Both drugs are estimated to achieve blockbuster drug status and become top revenue generators by 2022.

In Aug 2020, LEO Pharma A/S announced the sale of a portfolio of four non-core products to Cheplapharm for EUR 300 million. The agreement represents a milestone in the roll-out of LEO Pharmas 2030 strategy which increases the companys focus on new innovative solutions for medical dermatology.

The divested portfolio comprises four products within bone disorders/nephrology, dermatology and gynecology: One-Alpha©(Alfacalcidol), Locoid©(Cortisol), Pimafucin©(Natamycin), and Zineryt©(Erythromycin 40 mg and Zinc Acetate dihydrate). The annual turnover of the portfolio in 2019 amounted to approximately EUR 110 million.

The transaction is expected to close by December 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. Following the closing, LEO Pharma and Cheplapharm will work closely together to ensure a smooth and effective transition of the products and business.

Key Insights Covered: Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Atopic Dermatitis Drugs industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Atopic Dermatitis Drugs industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Atopic Dermatitis Drugs industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Atopic Dermatitis Drugs industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Atopic Dermatitis Drugs industry.

Research Methodology: Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other

