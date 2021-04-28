Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pruritus Therapeutics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pruritus Therapeutics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pruritus Therapeutics market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global (AMER, EMEA, BRICS and APAC) Pruritus Therapeutics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Pruritus Therapeutics Market

Pruritus is a sensation that causes the desire or reflex to scratch. Pruritus has resisted many attempts to classify it as any one type of sensory experience. Modern science has shown that Pruritus has many similarities to pain, and while both are unpleasant sensory experiences, their behavioral response patterns are different. Pain creates a withdrawal reflex, whereas Pruritus leads to a scratch reflex. Skin disease is the fourth leading cause of nonfatal disease burden. Skin diseases include eczema, psoriasis, acne vulgaris, pruritus, alopecia areata, decubitus ulcer, urticaria, scabies, fungal skin diseases, impetigo, abscess, and other bacterial skin diseases, cellulitis, viral warts, molluscum contagiosum, and non-melanoma skin cancer. Among these types, fungal skin diseases and pruritus were in the top 10 most prevalent diseases worldwide in 2010. Thus pruritus therapeutics market is growing with rising prevalence of skin diseases. Moreover, patent expiration of dermatitis drugs and the introduction of new products are also responsible for the growth of pruritus therapeutics market. In 2018, the global Pruritus Therapeutics market size was 11870 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Pruritus Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pruritus Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Pruritus Therapeutics Market

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Antihistamines

Corticosteroids

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Other

Segmentation by Application : Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

External Use

Oral

Injection

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Pruritus Therapeutics Market

J&J

Abbott

Amgen

LEO Pharma

Novartis

Bayer

Pfizer

UCB Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Galderma

Huapont

Key Industry Development

In Aug 2020, LEO Pharma A/S announced the sale of a portfolio of four non-core products to Cheplapharm for EUR 300 million. The agreement represents a milestone in the roll-out of LEO Pharmas 2030 strategy which increases the companys focus on new innovative solutions for medical dermatology.

The divested portfolio comprises four products within bone disorders/nephrology, dermatology and gynecology: One-Alpha©(Alfacalcidol), Locoid©(Cortisol), Pimafucin©(Natamycin), and Zineryt©(Erythromycin 40 mg and Zinc Acetate dihydrate). The annual turnover of the portfolio in 2019 amounted to approximately EUR 110 million.

The transaction is expected to close by December 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. Following the closing, LEO Pharma and Cheplapharm will work closely together to ensure a smooth and effective transition of the products and business.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Pruritus Therapeutics Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Pruritus Therapeutics industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Pruritus Therapeutics industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Pruritus Therapeutics industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2026 of Pruritus Therapeutics industry.

Research Methodology: Pruritus Therapeutics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Pruritus Therapeutics in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global (AMER, EMEA, BRICS and APAC) Pruritus Therapeutics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580