Stand-up Pouches Market in Demand; Sentiment Is Shifting Towards Growth | Amcor, Mondi Group, Sonoco

Rising preferences for packaged food and beverages among developing countries and consumer demands towards light weight pouches is the driving factors that the standup pouches market is witnessing currently. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is Amcor (United States),Bemis Company, Inc. (United States),Berry Global, Inc. (United States),Mondi Group (Austria),Sonoco (United States),Coveris Holdings S.A (U.K),ProAmpac LLC (United States),The Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Ireland),Huhtamaki (Finland),Sealed Air Corp.(United States)

Rising preferences for packaged food and beverages among developing countries and consumer demands towards light weight pouches is the driving factors that the standup pouches market is witnessing currently . A pouch is a container which is used to holds products, whereas stand-up pouch is capable of standing on its own. The base of the pouch is known as bottom guzzet and is used in flexible packaging and in the food and beverage industry. They can easily change shape on the basis of product which is being packed.

Market Trend

There is an Increase in demand from end-user industries and aesthetic appeal for stand up pouches., Cost advantages are expected to increase the growth of this market. and K-style pouches are in demand as they are attracting customers with different packaging designs and have the capacity to hold heavier weight than other pouches.

Restraints

Cost-effectiveness and improved aesthetic appeal of stand-up pouches are influencing the growth of the market.

Stringent government regulations

High variation in raw material price due to fluctuation in polymer cost.

Opportunities

Factors like preventing products from spoilage, providing ease to the consumers for carrying the product, improve the visual appeal of the product in turns open new growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Stand-up Pouches

by Type (Standard stand-up pouches, Retort stand-up pouches, Aseptic stand-up pouches), Application (Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and toiletries, Others (Lawn and garden, Oil and Lubricants, agricultural, paints and auto glass wipes).), Form (Plow/Folded bottom, Rollstock, Round bottom, Flat bottom, K-style, Others (Shaped and window pouches)), Product type (Closure type: Spout, zipper (sliding zipper, closure zipper and Velcro) and top notch., Retort, Aseptic, Hot-filled, Standard), Material (Aluminum, Polypropylene, Food Cast PP, Polyamide, Polyethylene), Closure type (With Cap, Without Cap)

To comprehend Stand-up Pouches market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Stand-up Pouches market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

