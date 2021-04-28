Global Combination Starter Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Study & Forecast 2019-2025

Latest research document on ‘Combination Starter’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (France), General Electric (United States), Emerson Electric Co.(United States), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Fuji Electric Fa Components & Systems (Japan) and Danfoss A/S Group (United States)

What is Combination Starter Market?

A combination starter is composed of a motor starter, circuit breaker or disconnecting switch, overload relay, an enclosure of desired specification, and wiring, among other elements. It disconnects fuse, switch and enclosed circuit breaker such as starter and overloads. Every motor control circuit must be accompanied by three elements such as motor overload protection, control device, and disconnect device with short circuit protection, either as switch and fuses, circuit breaker, or motor starter protector (MSP). Combination starters are the most common type of packaged motor controllers forming a critical input unit related to industrial drives and controls. Functions such as motor control, disconnect, overload protection, and branch circuit protection are majorly performed by combination starters. Demand of these combination starter in safeguarding the equipment and related machinery from short circuits and overloads in the event of power abnormalities are driving the Global Combination Starter market.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Type (By Rated Power, Up to 7.5 kW, 7.5 to 75 kW, Above 75 kW), Application (Pumps, Fans, Compressors, Conveyors, Others), Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Infrastructure (Residential & Commercial), Metals & Mining, Food & Beverages, Others), Combination Type (Non-reversing, Reversing)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growth in Commercial and Residential Buildings Coupled

Increasing disposal income in the market

Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand of Motors

Growing Concern Related To Motor Control & Protection

Demand of these Combination Starters in Electricity, Power Transmission, and Electronics

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Maintenance Cost and Power Consumption

Opportunities:

Presence of Large Customer base

Growing Infrastructural Activities in Developing Countries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The market is fragmented with numerous players. The demand for motors are expected to increase in APAC countries in future. The Combination starter manufacturers must test all combinations of starters, Contactors, overload relay and Short Circuit Protective Devices (SCPD) to produce Motor Controller Devices to remain in the market.

