Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Valeo S.A. (France), Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) and Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany)

What is Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market?

An Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system or Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) is an autonomous road vehicle safety system which employs sensors to monitor the proximity of vehicles in front and detects conditions where the relative speed and distance between the host and target vehicles suggest that an accident is imminent. In such a circumstances, emergency braking can be automatically applied to evade the collision or at least to lessen its effects. Most road accidents are caused by drivers who applies inadequate, late or no brakes at all to avoid an accident. Some of the most common reasons why drivers fail to apply the brakes on time are disruption, careless, sleepiness, lack of attention while driving, visibility, road surface quality, weather condition, sudden road impediments from other motorist and environment, and including seizures/heart attacks.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Type (Low Speed System, Higher Speed System, Pedestrian System), Application (Forward Emergency Braking System, Multi-Directional Emergency Braking System, Reverse Emergency Braking System), Technology (LiDAR, RADAR, Camera), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Component (Controllers, Sensors, Buzzers, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technological Developments in Automotive

Growth Drivers:

Growing Number of Vehicle Sales Worldwide

Rising Number of Road Accidents

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Costs of Autonomous Emergency Braking Systems

Opportunities:

Government Initiatives on Road Safety

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

