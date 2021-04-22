Insect Repellent Market Have High Growth but May Foresee Even Higher Value

A latest study released by AMA research on Global Insect Repellent Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Insect Repellent market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Insect Repellent competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SC Johnsonn & Son , Inc. (United States), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (United Kingdom), 3M (United States), Spectrum Brands, Inc. (United States), Godrej Group (India), Avon, Inc. (United Kingdom), The Coleman Company Inc. (United States), Tender Corporation (United States), Cheerwin Group (China), Sawyer Products Inc. (United States), BASF SE (Germany), Dupont (United States), Ego Pharmaceuticals (Australia).

What is Insect Repellent Market?

Increasing incidences of arthropod borne diseases across the world is a major factor leading towards the growth of Global Insect repellent market. An insect repellent (Bug Spray) is a substance which is applied to the skin, clothing, or other surfaces which discourages insects (and arthropods in general) from landing or climbing on that surface. Insect repellents help prevent and control the outbreak of insect-borne (and other arthropod-borne) diseases like Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) there were 219 million malaria cases reported in 2018 & 4,3500 deaths in 2017. Moreover, Growing healthcare awareness programs to create consciousness among consumers is stimulating the demand for bug resistance products. Severe efforts are being taken to prevent epidemics are likely to play a key role in the increasing adoption for these repellents in the upcoming years. However, Factors like Easy product availability along with the competitive pricing and discount offers will enhance the product demand.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Oil & Creams, Apparel, Stickers & patches, Aerosols & Sprays), Application (Household, Agricultural, Chemical, Other), Organic Ingredients (Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Citronella Oil), Synthetic Ingredients (DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Permethrin), Distribution channel (Online Sale, Offline Sale)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing demand for plant-based repellents

Impact of the increase in global warming would directly impact the growth of the mosquito population which would lead to an increase in the penetration of products designed to repel them.

Growth Drivers

Increase in health consciousness among people globally

Growing awareness regarding the safety against insects

Rising incidence of mosquito borne disease

Government initiatives to control insects and affordable cost of insect repellants.

Restraints that are major highlights:

Presence of synthetic chemicals which can cause adverse effects on human health after usage may hamper the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Rising penetration in the untapped rural market is anticipated to create

Opportunities for the market players.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Insect Repellent Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Insect Repellent market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Insect Repellent Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Insect Repellent

Chapter 4: Presenting the Insect Repellent Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Insect Repellent market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Insect Repellent Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Development Activities:

The market appears to be fragmented by many emerging players for the market. Manufacturers are focusing on producing innovative insect repellent products by using natural ingredients in order to have an extensive, established product portfolio to target different consumers.

