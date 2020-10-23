The GPS Anti-Jamming Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading GPS Anti-Jamming market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

GPS anti-jamming technology is utilized for protecting GPS receiver from the planned jamming and interference. While receiving GPS signals on the earthâ™s surface, the signal is expected to be weak and susceptible, so it is easy for attackers to track information. Even a 10-watt power small jammer is capable to interrupt an unsecured C/A code receiver. Thus, GPS anti-jamming uses power reducer for decreasing the impact of jamming and interference so that GPS receiver can function efficiently.

BAE Systems, Cobham, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., infiniDome Ltd., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mayflower Communications Co. Inc., Novatel Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group

The major drivers boosting the growth of GPS anti-jamming market are the ongoing developments to enhance the overall GPS infrastructure and increasing demand for GPS technology in the military applications. Moreover, the the development of low-cost GPS anti-jamming solutions and rising demand for unmanned airborne systems and vehicles are anticipated to cater lucrative opportunity for the GPS anti-jamming market growth.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of GPS Anti-Jamming industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global GPS anti-jamming market is segmented on the basis of receiver type, anti-jamming technique, application, and end-user. Based on receiver type, the GPS anti-jamming market is segmented as military & government grade and commercial transportation grade. On the basis of Anti-Jamming Technique, the market is segmented as nulling technique, beam steering technique, and civilian techniques. Based on application, the GPS anti-jamming market is segmented as flight control, surveillance and reconnaissance, position navigation and timing, targeting, and casualty evacuation. Furthermore, on the basis of end user, the market is segmented as military and civilian.

The report analyzes factors affecting GPS Anti-Jamming market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting GPS Anti-Jamming market in these regions.

