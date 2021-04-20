Automotive Infotainment System Market Shaping from Growth to Value: Garmin, Continental, Panasonic

Latest study released by AMA Research on Global Automotive Infotainment System Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in “Global Automotive Infotainment System Market research”, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Automotive Infotainment System Market predicted until 2025 *. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Alpine Electronics (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Garmin Ltd. (United States), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic (Japan), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Aptiv (Republic of Ireland), Kenwood Corporation (Japan)



What is Automotive Infotainment System Market?

Automotive infotainment system is the combination of both software and hardware in automobiles that offers entertainment and information in various forms including audio & video content, social networking, games and other. With the rising demand for safe, luxurious and smart vehicles, the automotive manufacturers are increasingly developing automobiles with integrated infotainment systems for enhancing in-vehicle experience. According to the data cited by OICA, approximately 73,456,531 cars were produced during the year 2017 and such high production statistics, along with the increasing trend of adoption of infotainment systems in cars is fueling the market growth. The unprecedented rise of connected vehicles as the future of driving fuels the importance of infotainment systems in monetizing connected vehicles services.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Audio System, Display System, Navigation System, Communication Systems), Application (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles), Component Type (Infotainment Unit, Control Panel, Head-Up Display, Telematics Control Unit), Service Type (Entertainment services, Information services, Phone Services)

Market Influencing Trends:

Top Players Have Enabled Advanced Features in Latest in-Car Infotainment Systems

Development of Low-Cost Infotainment Solutions

Growth Drivers

Increasing Vehicle production and Continuous Technological Advancements

Surging Demand for Luxury Vehicles in Developed Countries

Rapid Adoption of IoT Gadgets in Automotive Industry

Surging Customer Inclination Towards Comfort & Safety

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Costs of integration and High Maintenance Cost

Inadequate Infotainment Security and Privacy

Lack of Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Opportunities

The Emergence of Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Vehicles

Increasing Demand for Electric Cars Worldwide



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Infotainment System Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automotive Infotainment System market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automotive Infotainment System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Automotive Infotainment System

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automotive Infotainment System Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automotive Infotainment System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Automotive Infotainment System Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

