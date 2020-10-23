Payment Machine Mounting Systems Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2027

(19 June 2020) Growing number of retail outletsdrive payment machine mounting systems market growth at 6.5%CAGR during 2020–2027

According to our latest market study on “Payment Machine Mounting Systems Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecast by Types (POS Mount (Fixed Payment Mount, Drive Extension Arm Payment Mount), Others); End Users (Retail Stores, Restaurant and Pubs, Hotels, Hospitals, Others); and Geography”, the market was valued at US$ 260.19 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 413 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027.The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

Get Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009877/

The adoption of POS solutions in the retail, healthcare, and hospitality industries is increasing, which is impacting the implementation of payment machine mounting systems, such as adapters, cash drawers, and trays. In retail outlets, POS solutions are deployed to ensure quick payment receipts. The POS solutions are gaining momentum in the retail industry as they ensure safe and secure transactions while saving time of customers. Rise in the number of retail outlets, hospitals, pubs, and restaurants worldwide is one of the major factors propelling the use of POS solutions and related products, such as mounting stands. The retail companies having online presence are putting additional efforts on expanding their imprints through physical stores. Also, changing lifestyle and eating habits of individuals have resulted in the rise in number of restaurants and pubs worldwide. Moreover, increase in construction of hospitals worldwide is another aspect playing a pivotal role in boosting the penetration of POS solutions and mounting systems. Moreover, the construction of retail stores and hospitals in the emerging economies of APAC is projected to provide growth opportunities to the payment machine mounting system providers. Moreover, continuous technological developments in POS solutions have resulted in the emergence of modular mounting solutions for the benefit of mentioned industries.

HPC System, Innovative Office Products, LLC, Apollo Electronics Co., Ltd., LUMI LEGEND CORP, Atdec Pty Ltd, Diwei Industrial Co., Ltd., ENS-CO, Ergonomic Solutions, MMF POS, and Techpole are among the leading players operating in the payment machine mounting systems market.

COVID-19 Impact on Payment Machine Mounting Systems Market

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Turkey, Iran, China, and Russia are among the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to experience the worst hit in 2020 and 2021. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries such as consumer electronics, semiconductor, automotive, and IT infrastructure. All these industries are crucial for the growth of global payment machine mounting systems market as they generate a major demand for these systems. The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted both manufacturing and sales of various consumer electronic products and components. The global electronics and semiconductor industry is one of the major industries that is suffering serious disruptions due to interrupted supply chains and manufacturing shutdowns.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009877/

The report segments the global payment machine mounting systems market as follows:

By Type

POS Mount Fixed Payment Mount Drive Extension Arm Payment Mount

Others

By End Users

Retail Stores

Restaurant and Pubs

Hotels

Hospitals

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]