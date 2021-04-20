DHA Supplements Market to See Huge Growth | Major Giants Lonza Group, Martek Biosciences, Stepan Company

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global DHA Supplements Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the DHA Supplements market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are DSM Nutritional Products (Europe), Kingdoway Group (China), Stepan Company (United States), Novotech Nutraceuticals (United States), Lonza Group (Canada), Arjuna Natural Extract Limited (India), Martek Biosciences Corp. (United States)

What is DHA Supplements Market?

Growing disposable income, increasing health awareness and an upsurge in consumer expenditure on healthy food products have driven the Global DHA Supplements market. Moreover, the ingredient of this market is also growing due to increasing awareness of a healthy lifestyle. DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is an omega-3 fatty acid mostly found in cold-water oily fish and seaweed. Interestingly, Our body also produces a small amount of DHA naturally. FDA (Food and Drug and Administration) has also confirmed with health claims by consuming traditional foods fortified from EPA/DHA ingredients which can result in lowering cardiovascular risks with a minimum intake of 500 mg/day has been suggested by The American Dietic Association to benefit health-wise. Health benefits offered by intake of Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)/docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) including reducing blood pressure, bad cholesterol and coronary heart diseases such as strokes and heart attacks, rising demand for DHA supplements for pregnant women owing to lack of adequate DHA in the diet is expected to drive the DHA supplements industry.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Fatty Acids, Phospholipids, Seafood Fats and Oils, Other), Application (Infant formulae, Dietary Supplements, Fortified food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Form (Triglycerides, Ethyl Esters)

Market Influencing Trends:

Countries including India, China are spending on pharmaceutical sector and are attracting foreign players such as Swiss company Novartis, Germany€™s Bayer and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to invest in the pharmaceutical sectors for DHA supplement products.

Growth Drivers

Expanding geriatric population and rising consumer awareness

Requirement of Omega-3 fish oil for baby’s brain development

Interest of consumers in functional and fortified food products

Increasing demand for fortified infant formula due to population growth in emerging economies.

Restraints that are major highlights:

Increasing temperature of the ocean

Lack of promotional activities about this market

Less awareness about the type of fats and its benefits among consumers.

Opportunities

Growing demand for fortified infant formula due to population growth and rising middle class in emerging economies.



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global DHA Supplements Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the DHA Supplements market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the DHA Supplements Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the DHA Supplements

Chapter 4: Presenting the DHA Supplements Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the DHA Supplements market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, DHA Supplements Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Development Activities:

The market is fragmented by many small and large vendors. The companies in this market are adopting expansion and acquisition as their key strategies to develop distinguished products and reduce competition by capturing additional market share.

