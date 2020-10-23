Synchronous Optical Networking Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes ADVA Optical Networking SE, Alcatel- Lucent, Cisco Systems, Clena Corporation

Synchronous optical networking is an optical fiber network that includes point-to-point and ring network for delivering high-speed networking solutions to several industries. In addition, synchronous optical networking caters a cost-effective medium to the end users for transferring huge volume of data through the help of optical carrier network (OCN). Moreover, synchronous optical networking offers pre-emptive performance monitoring that evades single and multiple failures and also permits self-healing functions and robust network management.

Leading Synchronous Optical Networking Market Players:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Alcatel- Lucent Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clena Corporation, Ericsson Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technology Co. Ltd., JDS Uniphase Corporation, MRV Communications Inc., Verizon Communications Inc.

The major drivers boosting the growth of synchronous optical networking market are the growing adoption of optical communication, rising need for faster and reliable communication networks, and reduction in capital investment. Moreover, increase in cloud storage adoption by different organizations is anticipated to cater lucrative opportunity for the synchronous optical networking market players.

The “Global Synchronous Optical Networking Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the synchronous optical networking industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of synchronous optical networking market with detailed market segmentation by technology, components, industry, and geography. The global synchronous optical networking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading synchronous optical networking market players and offers trends and opportunities in the market.

The global synchronous optical networking market is segmented on the basis of technology, components, and industry. Based on technology, the synchronous optical networking market is segmented as time division multiplexing and dense wavelength division multiplexing. On the basis of components, the market is segmented as optical fiber, optical transceiver, fiber optic circulators, optical amplifiers, optical splitters, and others. Based on industry, the synchronous optical networking market is segmented as aerospace and defense, manufacturing, oil and gas, transportation, government, energy and utilities, and others.

