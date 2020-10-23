Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Material Market Forecast to 2027 – BASF, Emirates Extruded Polystyrene, Honeywell International, ITW Insulation Systems, Kingspan Group, Knauf Insulation

An upsurge in the non-residential construction sector drives the growth of extruded polystyrene insulation material market. An increase in the popularity of energy-efficient building systems and demand for insulation due to high temperatures from the residential sector also drives the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of raw material and rising concerns because of the presence of toxic material restricts the growth of extruded polystyrene insulation material market. Rise in the application of carbon dioxide as a blowing agent for XPS as it reduces cost, improves sound and heat insulation is expected to growth of the extruded polystyrene insulation material market in the near future.

Companies Profiled in this report include BASF SE, Emirates Extruded Polystyrene LLC, Honeywell International Inc, ITW Insulation Systems Inc., Kingspan Group plc., Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Soprema Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, URSA Insulation SA.

Extruded polystyrene (XPS) refers to a polystyrene foam obtained through the extrusion process. Extruded polystyrene (XPS) systems make use of air as an insulating material and result in forming a closely packed structure with excellent moisture-resistant properties. Its manufacturing process includes the melting of polystyrene that is later fed to the extruder along with special additives and blowing agents.

The report analyzes factors affecting the extruded polystyrene insulation material market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the extruded polystyrene insulation material market in these regions.

The “Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Material Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the extruded polystyrene insulation material market with detailed market segmentation by application and geography. The global extruded polystyrene insulation material market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading extruded polystyrene insulation material market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

