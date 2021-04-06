Key driving factors for Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center market are high speed of deployment as compared to traditional data center and high stability and reliability factor. Scalability is a key strategy to conserve capital by paying what is required and when it is required for the business. In the early 2000’s it was observed that when oversized data centers were built for an IT load that was never materialized. All-in-one modular data centers can be easily ‘stepped and repeated’ to accommodate growth in IT business as the need for more compute arises. Once the all-in-one modular data center are fully utilized, another one can be deployed in the different or same facility depending on the available space, electrical, and bandwidth capacity. The features such as standardized, prefabricated nature, smaller kW increments make all-in-one modular data centers highly scalable solution compared to traditional purpose-built data centers.

The reliability of the data center is determined by the extent to which its system is customized. The standard model is more reliable and cost-effective than a customized solution. While larger data centers could be standardized, it’s much easier and practical to standardize smaller ones. This is one of the key reliability advantage of all-in-one modular data centers. One of the common method vendors use to increase the reliability of traditional data centers are by adding redundant systems.

When geography is distributed, such as with edge computing, data centers gain reliable improvement through geographic redundancy with the use of orchestration and automated workload mirroring. This is analogous to distributing the storage drives of a RAID array across the country and using software to recover data if any of the drives fail. The smaller the data centers get, the more distributed, less oversized, and resilient this array of data centers becomes. This is another key reliability advantage of all-in-one modular data centers.

Currently, the rest of Asia-Pacific is dominating the Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center market, which in turn boost the demand for all-in-one modular data center. Rest of APAC includes Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and many others. These countries are implementing digital transformation into different industry verticals. For instance, Malaysia is using intelligent automation and advanced analytics to help transform the passenger experience at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Singapore’s Infocomm and Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced the implementation of the digital transformation for supporting and accelerating Singapore’s shift to a digital economy. Further, internet penetration is accelerating at a rapid pace, demand for more data by the population.

Asia-Pacific ALL-IN-ONE MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific All-in-one modular data center Market by Customized Container Types

Standard 20 ft. Container Module

Standard 40 ft. Container Module

Other Customized Container Module

Asia-Pacific All-in-one modular data center Market by Deployment Type

Indoor

Outdoor

Asia-Pacific All-in-one modular data center Market by End-User

BFSI

Telecom & IT

OTT

Government

Healthcare

Others

Asia-Pacific All-in-one modular data center Market by Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Companies Mentioned

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

BLADEROOM GROUP LTD

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Flexenclosure AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Active Power, Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

