The Salmon Poisoning Therapeutics Market to Stay Unfazed by the Economic Downturn

Salmon poisoning disease is a potential acute disease often seen in dogs that eats certain kinds of raw fish. Salmon poisoning is actually an infection caused by rickettsial organism which are found within the flukes. Such type of conditions often occurs in dogs that eats raw fish in areas like Oregon, northern California, Washington, and southern Vancouver Island. Dogs, wolves and foxes are more prone to salmon poisoning disease. Clinical symptoms include bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and others. Approximately 60% of cases were observed with enlarge lymph node. If not treated, 50-90% of infected animals die within 7 to 10 days. The prevalence of salmon poisoning disease is mostly seen in North American countries since most of the dogs eat fresh water fish and thus the disease occurrence is more in those animals.

The salmon poisoning therapeutics is expected to witness substantial revenue generation in the market. Antibiotics is widely used to treat the bacterial infection caused by rickettsial organism as well as the intestinal flukes. Tetracycline antibiotics is mostly prescribe by veterinarian doctors to treat the diseases. Moreover, with severity of infection, antibiotics are being injected to the animal’s body to reduce the severity. Increasing adoption of pet dogs, rising infection of salmon infection, lack of treatment is likely to boost the growth of the salmon poisoning therapeutics market. In addition to this increasing launch of antibiotics by key players is likely to spur the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among pet lovers for proper treatment of the diseases, increasing bacterial strains resistance to antibiotics may impact the growth of the salmon poisoning therapeutics market.

The global salmon poisoning therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of treatment types, route of administration and distribution channel.

Salmon Poisoning Therapeutics Market Segmentation by Treatment Types Antibiotics Salmon Poisoning Therapeutics Blood Transfusion Salmon Poisoning Therapeutics Fluid Therapy Salmon Poisoning Therapeutics Antidiarrheals Salmon Poisoning Therapeutics Anticestodals Salmon Poisoning Therapeutics Antiemetics Salmon Poisoning Therapeutics

Salmon Poisoning Therapeutics Market Segmentation by Route of Administration Oral Injectable

Salmon Poisoning Therapeutics Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary clinics Others



Geographically, salmon poisoning therapeutics market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America witness to hold substantial revenue share in the salmon poisoning therapeutics market due to high prevalence of salmon poisoning diseases in animals. Since animals are more prone to eat fresh water fish, the disease is more prevalent in North American regions. Europe also contribute significant share in the salmon poisoning therapeutics market owing to high adoption of pets and increasing veterinary healthcare facilities in the region is likely to propel the growth of the salmon poisoning therapeutics market. Asia Pacific has increasing potential in salmon poisoning therapeutics market owing to increasing infectious diseases and emergence of new bacterial strains causing infections in animals. Middle East and Africa is shown to have less growth in global salmon poisoning therapeutics market due to less adoption of pets and improper healthcare facilities in the region may impact the salmon poisoning therapeutics market.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global salmon poisoning therapeutics market identified across the value chain include: Zoetis, Merck Animal Health, Merial, Elanco Animal Health, Bayer HealthCare Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Novartis Animal Health, Virbac Group, Savavet, ECO Animal Health.

