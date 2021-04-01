Europe digital banking platform market is expected to grow from US$ 935.7 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2340.3 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.0% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Digital transformation or digitization of businesses refers to the integration of digital technology in various business processes, organizational activities, and business models. End-To-End business process optimization, increased operational efficiency, improved customer experience, and reduced costs are few of the factors driving the digital transformation in the banking industry. The increasing digital transformation revolution in banking industry presents a massive opportunity for digital banking platform providers as they enable banks to launch digital services faster and enhance the customer experience.

Key Vendors are Involved in Industry-

Appway AG,CREALOGIX Holding AG,EdgeVerve Systems Limited,Fiserv, Inc.,Oracle Corporation,SAP SE,Sopra Steria,Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS),Temenos Headqu

Germany is dominating in the Europe digital banking platform market owing to the strong presence of the banking industry in the country. Factors such as growing digitization across BFSI sector and rising demand for mobile banking solutions are contributing substantially towards the growth of the digital banking platform market in Europe.

