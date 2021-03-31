The North America High-Flow Nasal Cannula market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

High-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) to treat the io oxygen system is capable of producing up to 100% melted and burned oxygen at a flow of up to 60 liters per minute.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for High-Flow Nasal Cannula assays in the market.

North America High-Flow Nasal Cannula – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Component

Air Oxygen Blender

Nasal Cannula

Heated Inspiratory Circuit

Active Humidifier

North America High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Application

Bronchiectasis

Acute Respiratory Failure

Acute Heart Failure

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

North America High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Long-Term Care Centers

North America High Flow Nasal Cannula market

By Country

NORTH AMERICA

US

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

Great Group Medical Co., Ltd.

Salter Labs

Fisher And Paykel Healthcare Limited

TNI Medical Ag

Mek-Ics Co., Ltd.

Flexicare Medical Limited

Vapotherm

Teleflex Incorporated

Resmed

Hamilton Medical Inc,

